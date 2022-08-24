Room Heaters Under 5000: Top Picks Along With Latest Room Heater Prices Here

Room Heater under 5000: The demand for room heaters during the winter is so high and it is suggested you choose the high-performing, low energy consumption, and that are safe to use. Check out the room heater under 5000 from top brands here.

By Sumit Bansal
Wed, 24 Aug 2022
Minute Read
Room Heater under 5000: With the places like Delhi seeing record low temperatures, everyone is looking for good quality room heaters or blowers. While warm clothes and hot drinks certainly make it easier to deal with a chilly winter, it is necessary to have a heater to control the temperature of your room. 


There are lots of room heaters available with different features with blower, fan, along with safety features. Here we have a shared room heater under 5000, select the heaters that can meet the specific requirements and you warm in the coming winters. Choose the most suitable option now. 


Room Heater Under 5000


Usha Heat Convector Room Heater


Usha room heater


This Usha Room heater comes with two fan speed modes and 3 power modes with 665W/1330/2000. The twin-turbo design makes the heating fast and efficient. It comes with world-class safety features and overheating protection and offers a perfect heating experience.


It has a night light indicator and the perfect heater for room sizes up to 150 sq ft. 

Usha Room Heater Price: Rs 2,535



Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watts Room Heater


Solimo room heater


This room heater comes with a 2400 RPM  copper winded motor for quick heating and it can be used vertically and horizontally. It is suggested to use the product in a 16A socket and it consumes 2 Units in an hour. 


This room heater comes with 2 knobs and a variable thermostat setting that allows you to adjust the amount of heat you want. This Solimo heater is a portable heater with 1.15 kg weight and it comes with built-in overheating protection above 2000 Watts. 

Solimo Room Heater Price: Rs 1,299



Bajaj Room Heater


Bajaj Room heater


This room heater Bajaj is an ISI-approved product that provides a rich experience and it is also equipped with automatic thermal safety cut-off features to prevent any sort of damage. It is available in a compact design that can be carried easily. 


This room heater is equipped with two heat settings  1000W and 2000W, You can choose as per the requirements. 

Bajaj Room Heater Price: Rs 1,939



Orpat Watt Fan Heater


Orpat room heater


This Orpat fan heater comes with a 100% pure copper motor for long life. This room heater has an auto thermal cut-off for protection from overheating. This Orpat fan heater is suitable for up to 250 sq ft room. 


One of the best heaters as it is lightweight and easy to carry anywhere. It is one of the best room heaters under 5000. 

Orpat Room Heater Price: Rs 1,143



Orient Electric Areva Fan Room Heater


Orient room heater


This Orient fan room heater comes with an adjustable thermostat for two heating modes 1000W and 2000W. The fan speed is 2300 RPM speed that can be used in a summer-only fan. It is an ISI-approved product that offers 5-level enhanced safety. 


It is made with an ABS plastic body and metal mesh for better aesthetics and safety. The motor winded up with a copper motor for longer life. 

Orient Room Heater Price: Rs 1,460


