Room Heaters Under 10000: Swap Away Chills And Cold Perfectly

Room Heater Under 10000: Room heaters are one of the must-have home appliances for every especially in north India. As the winter is here, you should buy a room heater for yourself and if you are looking for the same for your medium to large-sized rooms, check out these room heaters under 10000.





These are the top picks of room heaters that you need to check before buying. This oil heater comes with an adjustable thermostat that allows you to adjust the setting as per the demand and make the room warm in a few minutes.





Best Room Heater Under 10000 in India

Here is the best room heater for medium to large-sized rooms that you should use during this winter. Select as per your budget.





Bajaj is one of the leading room heater manufacturers, this room heater is available in an international design and styling that comes with 3 heat seating so that you can adjust the heat flow as per the requirement. This Bajaj Room heater performs its operation very smoothly and has 9 fins and an oil-filled radiator that makes it one of the best room heaters for medium to large-sized rooms.

It comes with overheating safety auto thermal shut-off for better safety. This oil heater comes with a pair of wheels that allows you for better portability. Bajaj Room Heater Price: Rs 8,440.







Havells room heater comes with overheat protection and tilt over switch for safety and has thermostatic heat control with castor wheels for easy mobility. This room heater comes with a PTC fan that also plays a crucial role in dispersing the heat equally which makes it one of the best Havells room heaters in India.

Its thermostatic heat control helps the heater to heat up your room faster than ever which makes it one of the best room heaters under 10000. Havells Room Heater Price: Rs 8,490.







This Oil-filled heater comes with 9 fins that will ensure that the warmth reaches every corner of the room more rapidly. It also comes with an adjustable thermostat that adjusts the room temperature to desired room temperature.





Its castor wheel allows easy mobility and these oil heaters have longer life as compared to electric room heaters. Morphy Richard Room Heater Price: Rs 6,599.







Borosil is one of the leading home appliances brands in India. This room heater comes with a quick-heating oil-filled heater that effectively heats up the room in a few minutes. The room heater is equipped with three adjustable thermostats so that you can customize your heater as per your requirement.

It is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms and also provides noise-free operation and making it the best room heater under 10000. Borosil Room Heater Price: Rs 9,242.







It is a silent room heater that comes with uniform heat dissipation and maintains warmth throughout the room. It has 3 heat settings for variable room temperature and also comes with overheat protection with ISI-marked components.

It is one of the best oil heaters we have on the list that surely makes your winters bearable and enjoyable. INALSA Room Heater Price: Rs 6,575.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.