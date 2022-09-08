Room Heater Price List in India: Winter is Coming

Room Heater Price: During the winters, room heaters give a lot of relief and comfort by keeping the home and office warm and it is best to invest in a room heater. Various brands in the market are loaded with room heaters and you can also adjust the speed and heating as per your requirements.





If you are planning to buy, then check out our top picks that are portable in size, easy to carry, and can be used horizontally and vertically. Get complete details about room heater prices in India here and select the best one as per need.





Bajaj is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this Bajaj room heater comes with a heat convertor that ensures comfort during chilly winters. You can customize the heater setting with 1000 W/ 2000 W. It is loaded with auto thermal shut-off and a thermal fuse to prevent overheating.





It acts like a heater in winter and a personal fan in summer, making it one of India's best heaters for rooms. Bajaj Room Heater Price: Rs 2,230.















This Orpat Heater comes with features of two heat settings with 1000 watts and 2000 watts that provide the right amount of heat as per the requirement. It has a wattage of 2000 Watts that is suitable for small or medium-sized rooms of approx 250 square feet.





It is loaded with copper-wired motors for long life as compared to others. This Room heater online is one of the best that comes under a budgeted price. Orpat Room Heater Price: Rs 1,124.











Havells room heater comes with a heating element that can help you to convert electrical energy into heat and it comes with a smart stand so that you can adjust the height accordingly. This Cista heater comes loaded with a thermostat knob that helps you to regulate the temperature.





Havells is one of the leading brands and this room heater is a safeguard that prevents it from damage caused by overheating. Havells room heater Price: Rs 2,318.















It is an ISI-marked room heater that has a 2400 RPM copper winded motor to offer quiet heating in chilly winters. It can be used vertically or horizontally, you can adjust the thermostat setting for temperature control with 3 air settings: cool, warm, and hot wind selection.





One of the best fan heaters is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. Lifelong Room Heater Price: Rs 992.















This Orient room heater is meant for spot heating and it is loaded with a copper motor for durability. It is made with ABS plastic. It has 2 heating modes with 1000 W and 2000 W with an adjustable thermostat that can be used horizontally and vertically.





It comes with 2300 RPM and it can be used as a fan during summer. Orient Room Heater: Rs 1,455.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.