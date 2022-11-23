Room Heater Price: Beat Winters With Portable Room Heater Online in India

Room Heater Price: In India, the temperature can drop quite rapidly and as the winter is here, it is necessary to have a room heater. Room heater allows to keep the room temperature in breakable conditions and the new age heater comes with two heat settings and auto cut-off in case of overheating.





If you are looking for the same, then get familiar with the top picks that we have mentioned. These all are easily available on Amazon and quite affordable compared to others. From Oprat, Orient, Havells, and Bajaj, select from the best brands.





Room Heater Price List in India

As the winters are here, these are the top most popular room heaters available online from Amazon at the best prices.













Buy Now

This room heater is meant for spot heating and it is one of the top-selling heaters on Amazon. It comes with a 100% pure copper wire motor for long life and is quite ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. It has 2 heat settings 1000 Watts and 2000 Watts.





It comes with a safety cut-off for additional safety and overheating protection. Orpat room heaters are one of the best of all. Orpat Room Heater Price: Rs 1,138.







Buy Now

This one is an Amazon brand room heater that comes with a 2400 RPM copper winded motor for quick heating and you can use it vertically and horizontally. It has a knob for the heat setting that allows you to change the heat load as per the requirement.





This Solimo room heater comes with overheating protection, it is available in a compact size that offers easy mobility and makes it one of the best room heaters in India. Solimo Room Heater Price: Rs 1,029.















Buy Now

This Orient room heater is meant for spot heating and comes with a full copper motor for better durability. The ABS plastic body keeps it free from rust and corrosion. This room heater has been approved by ISI and has 5 levels of protection that offers enhanced safety.





The fan runs at 2300 RPM speed which can be used as a fan in summer. It is one of the best room heaters available in this price range. Orient Room Heater Price: Rs 1,523.















Buy Now

Bajaj is one of the leading electric heaters manufacturers in India, this Bajaj room heater comes with two heat settings 1000 W and 2000 W so you can use it as per your requirement. It has been made with ISI products and offers a very rich experience.





It is also equipped with an automatic thermal safety cut-off feature that prevents damage while it's in use. Bajaj Room Heater Price: Rs 1,899.















Buy Now

Havells Room heater comes with cord storage and a rear safety cover, it also comes with overheat protection and tilts over switch for safety. It consumes 2000 Watts and has thermostat control and the Havells provides home service within 24 hours. Havells Room Heater Price: Rs 8,480.





