Planning To Buy A Room Heater? Top Options For This Winter Season

Best Room Heaters (January 2023): Northern India is seeing dense fog and cold waves, as the temperature in Delhi dropped top 2.8 Degrees a few days back, this cold weather is still not over and it is necessary to take care of your family especially indoor, room heaters are the best options to buy to fight against this chilly winter season.





A wide range of room heaters are available online and offline market, these are available in majorly three categories, Oil heaters, PTC Fan based heaters, and blower heaters. These best room heaters are ideal for small to medium-sized rooms and some of them are meant for spot heating.





If you are planning to buy a room heater, then here are the 5 best room heaters that you can buy online from Amazon with a few clicks. It's time to safeguard your family from this cold weather as it is going to end sooner.





Read More: Best Oil heaters for this winter season.





Best Room Heater To Buy in 2023 During This Winter Season

Here are the top room heaters that you can buy online from Amazon during this cold-wave weather. Protect your family from this chilly winter.





Morphy Richards is one of the oldest home appliances brands, this Morphy Richards oil heater comes with 9 fins oil-filled radiator that offers noiseless full room comfort during this winter season.

Check Here

This room heater comes with an adjustable thermostat to maintain the desired temperature and it is one of the best room heaters for small to medium-sized rooms. It has been equipped with castor wheels for ease of access from one room to another. Morphy Richards Room Heater Price: Rs 8,490.





Bajaj room heaters are known for spot heating and most of them are available at an affordable price. This Bajaj room heater comes with a nickel chrome plated mesh grid that prevents corrosion and makes it more durable.

Check Here

All of its components are ISI marks that are best for home use and making it one of the best room heaters to buy this winter season. It is available in a compact design that comes with a 1000W Powered heater that spreads warmth in the room instantly. Bajaj Room Heater Price: Rs 799.







This Room heater comes with Superior carbon Rod technology for ensuring more heating efficiency than conventional room heaters. It does not harm your eyes and also creates a good ambiance indoors during this chilly winter season.





Check Here

It is one of the best room heaters in India that comes with a tip-over safety switch for overheating protection. This Maharaja Whiteline heater comes with a shockproof body for better safety. Maharaja Room Heater Price: Rs 1,092.







Havells is one of the trusted electric Indian brands that have a wide range of products. This Havells room heater comes with auto-revolving options to offer better heating in every corner of the room, especially during this chilly winter season.

Check Here

It is portable and also comes with an overheat safety cut-off function to prevent any accident while using it. Havells Room Heater Price: Rs 2,999.







It is one of the top-selling room heaters, it is portable and also available at an affordable price. This Amazon-brand Solimo room heater comes with a 2400 RPM copper winded motor for quick heating and it can be used vertically and horizontally.

Check Here

It is made with an ABS rust-proof body and also comes with overheating protection. One of the best lightweight room heaters to buy in 2023. Solimo Room Heater Price: Rs 1,299.





Explore more room heaters on Amazon to buy in 2023.





FAQs: Best Room Heaters





Which heaters are best for a room?

Portable room heaters are best for home use if budget is not the concern, we suggest you choose an oil heater that consumes less energy and is best for home use.





What is the safest type of room heater?

The sealed combustion heater is much safer and operates more efficiently. Always choose the best quality room heater that comes with overheating protection.





Which type of heater takes less electricity?

The oil heaters take less electricity, as compared to other electric heaters.

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.