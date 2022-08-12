8 Best Oil Filled Room Heaters You Can Purchase For Your Home: Say Bye-Bye To Winter Chills

Oil Filled Room Heaters: Wise people, who look up to purchase a lasting product that can keep their upcoming 4-5 winter seasons intact, purchase oil filled room heaters. The first advantage of an oil-filled room heater is its energy efficiency. Generally, the entire electrical consumption of an oil-filled room heater is done to create heat, which warms the oil inside. Thus, there is zero power wastage. Another benefit of having an oil filled room heater is its heating effect, ensuring the indoor air retains its humidity and becomes extremely pleasant to breathe. Apart from this, oil filled room heater is also ideal for hilly areas and regions where a cold breeze is often flowing.





So, if you are looking for oil filled room heaters, take a gander at some of the top-notch purchase options available online in India:





Oil Filled Room Heaters In India





Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400 Watts PTC Room Heater - 47% Off









You can’t leave this oil filled room heater from Havells when seeking the best oil filled heaters. The offered Havells room heater comes in the 62.5 x 16.1 x 68.8 cm dimension and weighs around 14.4 kgs. Moreover, this room heater has three power settings that allow you to save power as per your requirement. The offered room heater comes with a fan and thermostatic heat control. Oil filled room heater price: Rs 7,499.





Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator - 40% Off









Morphy Richards presents to you this highly efficient oil filled room heater in grey color. The offered room heater comes in the 54 x 17.5 x 73 cm dimension and is versed with 9 fins, ensuring the warm air reaches every corner of your room. Along with this, the offered oil filled room heater comes with castor wheels, ensuring easy mobility and an adjustable thermostat that makes it easy to keep the desired temperature in control. Oil filled room heater price: Rs 7,091.





Orient Electric Ultra Comfort 11 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater - 45% Off









Orient Electric offers you this impeccable oil-filled room heater that is available in white and gold color. The offered room heater is available in the 50.5 x 25 x 64 cm dimension and comes with 3 heating positions. Designed using A-Okay steel, this room heater is versed with modern s-shaped 3rd gen fins that further ensure a uniform distribution throughout the room. Also, this oil filled room heater has a 360-degree trip-over safety switch. Oil filled room heater price: Rs 7,290.





Bajaj Majesty RH 13F Plus 2500 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater - 39% Off









Bajaj, being a trusted brand, offers this stupendous oil filled room heater that is ISI-approved and has an operating voltage of 230 V. The offered room heater is versed with a 13-fin oil-filled radiator, which ensures efficient heating with no noise at all. In addition to this, the offered room heater comes with castor wheels that allow easy access and mobility. This oil-filled room heater comes in the 68 x 16 x 68 cm dimension and weighs around 20 kgs. Oil filled room heater price: Rs 10,330.





Morphy Richards OFR 13F Oil Filled Room Heater - 30% Off









Explore this top-notch room heater from Morphy Richards that comes with castor wheels, ensuring easy mobility. The offered oil filled room heater has a 4-watt PTC fan heater and an auto thermal shut-off function to avoid overheating issues. Moreover, this room heater is ergonomically designed and is appreciated for its high performance, long shelf life, and safe usage. Oil filled room heater price: Rs 10,815.





Kenstar Oil Filled Radiator 11 Fins with PTC Fan Heater - 42% Off









Purchase this top-notch oil filled heater from Kenstar that comes in the 20.5 x 9.8 x 24.8 cm dimension. The offered room heater is appreciated for its swift heating and overhead protection. Along with this, the offered room heater has 3 heat settings (1000W/1500W/2000W) and is versed with a large surface wave fin. This room heater also has castor wheels, making it easy to move around. Oil filled room heater price: Rs 7,499.





Singer OFR 9-Fin 2400 Watts Oil Filled PTC Fan Room Heater - 41% Off









Don’t miss this robust oil filled room heater from Singer that comes in the 45 x 15.5 x 66 cm dimension and weighs around 11.32 kgs. The offered room heater is versed with a 9-fin oil filled radiator, which ensures its noiseless operation. In addition to this, the offered product comes with castor wheels and cord storage. This room heater comes with a 360-degree tip-over safety switch and is known for its durability and enhanced performance. Oil filled room heater price: Rs 7,020.





Morphy Richards 2500 Watts Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater - 53% Off









When on the lookout for oil filled room heaters, why not go with this stupendous purchase option from Morphy Richards? Available in ivory color, this oill filled room heater comes in the 15.7 x 5.5 x 23.6 cm dimension and weighs around 14 kgs. Moreover, this room heater comes with a 4 Watt PTC fan heater, which increases the heating efficiency incredibly. Apart from easy mobility and superior performance, this room heater is an excellent choice for extreme winters. Oil filled room heater price: Rs 9,349.





Check out more deals on oil filled room heaters here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.