How To Keep Warm In Winter Season? Check Out Orpat, Orient, Havells, Usha, And Bajaj Room Heaters Online

Room Heater For Winters: As the winter is here and room heater helps to keep the room temperature bearable. It is the best time to invest in a room heater as they are available at an affordable price range. The room heater starts from Rs. 1000 onwards from top brands like Orpat, Orient, Havells, and more.





Room heaters are available in a compact design and also come with an auto cut-off in case of overheating. Most of them come with ABS plastic bodies with copper-based motors for a better life and better performance. Select from the most popular option available on Amazon that we have mentioned below.





Read More: Best Room Heaters in India.







Best Room Heater For Winters

The winter is here, and we all need room heaters to keep the room temperature in bearable condition. Select from the top picks that we have mentioned here.















Buy Now

Bajaj is one of the leading electric heaters brands, the winter season is here, and going forward, we will witness a chilly winter. This Bajaj heater comes with two settings, 1000 W and 2000 W as per the requirement.





This heater is available in a compact size and it is easy to move and comes with an auto thermal cut-off for safety reasons which makes it one of the best room heaters in India. Bajaj Room Heater Price: Rs 1,899.















Buy Now

This Orpat room heater is meant for spot heating and it comes with a 100% of pure copper wire motor for a longer life. This heater is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms and is made with good-quality plastic material. It has overheating protection and has 2 heat settings, 1000 W and 2000 W which makes it one of the best room heaters for home. Orpat Room Heater Price: Rs 1,138.





Read More: Room Heater Under 1000.













Buy Now

This Orient heater comes with a full copper-based motor for a better life and more heating. It has an adjustable thermostat and has two heat heating modes, 1000 W and 2000 W, and the fan for the same runs 2300 RPM which can be used as a fan in summer.





It has an ABS body with metal mesh for better aesthetics and for safety purposes. You can use it vertically and horizontally which makes it one of the best room heater for the winter season. Orient Room Heater Price: Rs 1,449.















Buy Now

This Havells heater comes with 2 heat settings 1000 W and 2000 W and it can be used vertically and horizontally. It comes with an auto cut-off if it overheats and ensures safety first. Havells is one of the trusted Indian brands. Havells Room Heater Price: Rs 2,199.















Buy Now

Usha is one of the leading electronic brands in India, this Usha room heater comes with low power consumption and has two heat settings depending upon the temperature and requirements.





It comes with an auto cut-off in case of overheating and has a powder-coated finish to prevent it from corrosion. It is best suited for spot heating and is one of the best room heaters under 2000. Usha Room Heater Price: Rs 1,249.







Explore more Room heaters for the winter season on Amazon here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.