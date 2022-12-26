Chilly Winter And Cold Waves Are Here: Best Room Heaters To Buy Right Now

Best Room Heaters: The Winter in Delhi and Northern India it's at its peak. The cold waves have already started and the temperature slipped to 3 degrees this morning, making it one of the coldest mornings ever. The time of turning on your heater is here and if you have not then it is the right time to purchase one online from Amazon.





The market is loaded with a wide range of room heaters along with oil-filled and electric-based. These room heaters are ideal for small to medium-sized rooms that help to fight this chilly winter which is expected to be here till January. Here are the best room heaters that you can check and buy online right now for your family to keep the indoor temperature bearable. Most of them are energy efficient and also come with an auto cut-off in the case of excessive heating.





Best Room Heaters During Chilly Winters

The cold waves have started especially in Northern India and here are the best room heaters that keep your room hot and make it bearable.





Bajaj is one of the leading room heater manufacturers, this Room heater comes with two heat settings 1000 W and 2000W that allow you to adjust the room temperature as per your need. It has been equipped with an auto thermal cut-off feature that prevents any damage while it is in use and all of its components are ISI marked which makes it one of the best Bajaj room heaters in India.





It is available in a compact design that offers easy mobility and offers maxim heating which is best suited for small to medium-sized rooms. Bajaj Room Heater Price: Rs 1,788.







This Oil heater is one of the best room heaters that consumes less energy and offers maximum heating. This Morphy Richards room heater comes with a 9 fin oil-filled radiator for noiseless operation and offers full comfort during the chilly winters. It is best suited for large-sized rooms and has an adjustable thermostat to maintain the desired temperature as per the room.

This room heater is equipped with castor wheels for ease of access and it also comes with auto thermal shut-off to prevent overheating which makes it one of the best oil heaters. Morphy Richard Room Heater Price: Rs 9,035.







This Orpat room heater is meant for spot heating and it comes with two heat settings, 1000 W and 2000 W which is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. It has been made with ABS good-grade plastic with a safety mesh grill.

It is one of the best room heaters in India that and comes with a thermal cut-off along with overheating protection which makes it ideal for these chilly winters. Orpat Room Heater Price: Rs 1,029.







Here is another room heater that comes with cord storage and a rear safety cover along with overheat protection and has a title over switch for safety. It is ideal for a large-sized room that has 3 power settings 1000/1500/2500 Watts and has a PTC heater fan.

It is equipped with castor wheels for easy mobility and it is the perfect choice for your home during this chilly winter. Havells Room Heater Price: Rs 8,632.







This Usha heater is meant for spot heating and is ideal to deal with this chilly winter. It comes with three heat settings of 665/1330/2000 Watts and its twin-turbo design offers better cooling along with a night light indicator.

It is one of the best room heaters in India for small to medium-sized rooms. Usha Room Heater Price: Rs 2,131.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.