Blower Room Heater To keep Yourself Warm When Winter Arrives

Blower Room Heater: The Indian climate can change very rapidly as we all know and especially in the northern area, the country has to face cold waves from November to January. While some types of cold can be managed with warm clothing, sometimes the temperature dips enough to warrant the use of a quality room heater.





Blower room heaters are available in a wide range in the Indian market from leading brands like Orpat, Bajaj, Orient, Usha, and more. It is also necessary to check out the room size before purchasing it. Get familiar with some of the best blower room heaters here and select the one to save yourself from cold waves.





This Orpat room heater is meant for spot cooling and is quite perfect for a room size of 250 sq ft it is made with a pure copper motor that offers longer life compared to others. It has a wattage capacity of 2000 watts which is suitable for small to medium rooms.





The room heater features two heating settings with 1000 watts and 2000 watts for the right amount of heat intensity that you need in the room. It is one of the best heaters for home. Orpat Room Heater Price: Rs 1,150.















This Orient blower room heater comes with a full copper-based motor for durability and the body is made up of ABS plastic that is quite good. This best room heater by Orient comes with an adjustable thermostat that offers 2 heating modes at 1000 W and 2000 W.





The blower runs on 23 RPM speed for better performance and it can also be used as a fan in summer. As it is an ISI Based product it comes with 5-level safety that offers enhanced safety. Orient Room Heater Price: Rs 1,455.















This Usha room heater comes with a twin turbo design for better heating and has two fan speed options. It comes with 3 power modes that provide customized heating performance and maximize energy savings. Its adjustable stand allows it to adjust the airflow.





It is easy to access and is one of the best portable room heaters. Usha Room Heater Price: Rs 2,535.















This Amazon room heater has a powerful 2400 RPM copper winded motor to offer quick heating and it can be used vertically and horizontally. As it is a 2 KW heater, it consumes 2 units per hour when operated in a high heating setting.





The air throw range of this blower is around 10 ft which is ideal for a small to medium-sized room. It is one of the lightweight portables and is available in a plastic body with a rust-free metal grill front. Amazon Brand Solimo Rooh Heater Price: Rs 1,299.















This Bajaj room heater is equipped with an automatic thermal safety cut-off that helps to prevent any damage while it's in use. It comes with two heating options 1000W and 2000W and you can use it as per the requirements.





As it is an ISI-based heater, it provides you with a better experience. Bajaj Room Heater Price: Rs 1,949.





