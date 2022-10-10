Best Room Heaters Should Get This Diwali 2022: Offers Relief During Chilly Winters

Best Room Heaters: As the winter is coming, sometimes it is very chilly and all you need to handle the winter is room heaters. A room heater provides you with a lot of relief by keeping the room temperature warm. Various brands are available in the online market that is known for offering the best in quality room heaters that are durable also. Diwali Sale is here where you have the chance to grab huge discounts on room heaters of various brands.





If you are planning to buy, check out the top-notch picks that we have mentioned below and best suited for small to medium-sized rooms. Grab the best Amazon Deal during this Diwali 2022.





Best Room Heaters in India

Get familiar with the top best room heaters here that are energy efficient and good for small to medium-sized rooms.















This Usha Room heater is designed for lower power consumption and it comes with two heating so that you can adjust the temperature as per the requirement. Usha is one of the trusted brands in the Indian market that has a wide range of products and they are known for manufacturing high-quality room heaters.





It comes with safety tip-over protection and this Usha Heater is quite suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. Usha Room Heater Price: Rs 1,049.















This Orpat room heater is meant for spot heating and its motor is made with 100% copper motor for a durable life. An ideal product for small to medium-sized rooms that comes with 2 heat settings 1000 W and 2000 W.





It comes with a thermal cut-off for protection against overheating and is made with the best quality plastic. It is one of the best heaters for rooms under this price range. Orpat Room Heater Price: Rs 1,172.







Bajaj is one of the leading electronics brands in India and this Bajaj room heater comes with two heat settings 1000W and 2000 W. It is available in a compact design and comes with an automatic thermal cutout for safety purposes.





It comes with ISI approval provides a better experience and comes with a copper-based motor. Bajaj Room Heater Price: Rs 1,899.















This Havell room heater fan heater comes with three power settings and you can use it with different power wattage. It comes with a PTC fan which plays a major role in dispersing the heat equally.





The thermostatic heat control helps to heat up the room faster and in an efficient manner. It makes the room comfortable and cozy, especially in chilly winters. If your room size is medium to large, then it is the best choice for you. Havells Room Heater Price: Rs 8,695.















This Amazon Based room heater comes with a 2400 RPM copper winded motor for quick heating and longer life. It is portable and made with high-grade plastic that consumes 2 units per hour. This heater comes with two knobs and variable thermostat settings allowing you to manage the heat setting as per the requirement. Solimo Room Heater Price: Rs 969.







