Best Room Heaters 2022: Portable, Lightweight, And Effective Room Heaters

Best Room Heater: Winter is all about enjoying the weather with your friends and family when you get a chance from the humdrum of life. But if you are at home and the winter as it peaks, it is necessary to have a room heater that adjusts to room temperature making it bearable during chilly winters. As winter is coming, we have shared some of the top-notch room heaters in India here.





These Room heaters are loaded with better safety options, multiple heat settings, and copper motors for long life. They are available from different brands like Orpat, Orient, Havells, and more. Grab the best one as winter is coming.





Best Room Heaters in India

Check out the best heaters for rooms here that are best suited for chilly winters. Select from the top picks that are mentioned here.















This is one of the top best-selling room heaters on Amazon which is known for spot heating. It comes with 2 heat setting options, 1000 W and 2000 W and you can use them as per the requirements. It comes with a 2400 RPM copper winded motor for quick heating and it can be used vertically and horizontally which makes it one of the best room heaters in 2022.





It has overheating protection and is available in a portable design. Solimo Room Heater Price: Rs 1,029.





This Orpat heater is meant for spot heating and its motor comes with 100% copper winding and an ideal room heater for small to medium-sized rooms. This room heater has a thermal cut-off that adds more safety and it comes with 2 heat settings with 1000 Watts and 2000 Watts and has a long life.





It is made with good quality plastic which makes it more durable and better. Orpat Room Heater Price: Rs 1,074.















This Orient room heater comes with a 1.3-meter power cord and it can be mounted horizontally and vertically. It has an adjustable thermostat that offers two heating modes 1000 W and 2000 W and the motor is made up of full copper for better durability.





The 2300 RPM fan speed is useful during summers and winters and it is an ISI-approved product that has 5 levels of safety features. Orient Room Heater Price: Rs 1,449.















This Usha Room Heater is economical, efficient, and quick, it comes with 2 power modes with 400 W and 800 W. It has the latest light technology for quick heating elements and has an inbuilt tip-over switch to protect the device from malfunctioning when the heater is accidentally tipped over.





It is made with low power consumption which makes it one of the best room heaters in India. Usha Room Heater Price: Rs 1,400.















This Bajaj room heater is available in a compact design and offers easy mobility and automatic thermal cutout for safety purposes. Bajaj is one of the leading electric heaters brands in India and has a wide range of heaters.





This room heater is also equipped with an automatic thermal safety cut-off that prevents damage while it is in use and it is available in two heat settings with 1000 W and 2000 W. Bajaj Room Heater Price: Rs 1,899.















Havells is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this room heater is loaded with two heating 1000 W and 2000W as per the room's needs and it also comes with a cool touch body. It is available in a lightweight model and this Cista comes with a heating element that converts electrical energy into heat.





It has a safeguard that prevents it from damage caused by overheating. Havells Room Heater Price: Rs 2,159.















This Khaitan portable room heater comes with a quick heating element and it is very easy to use, clean, and maintain. It is known for spot heating and this room heater takes 10-12 minutes to adjust the temperature of a room.





It is best suited for chilly winter and is one of the best room heaters in 2022. Khaitan Room Heater Price: Rs 1,020.















Here is another Bajaj Room heater that comes with 2 heat settings, 1000 W and 2000 W. It comes with an auto thenal cut-off and a thermal fuse to prevent overheating. It has an adjustable thermostat for desirable temperatures, especially during the chilly winters.





This Room Heater from Bajaj is also loaded with an added layer of safety in the form of auto-thermal cut-off which makes it one top room heater. Bajaj Room Heater Price: Rs 2,169.















This Maharaja room heater comes with 1200 Watts performance with superior carbon rod technology ensuring better heating efficiency than the conventional room heaters in India. The heater will automatically shut off in case it accidentally falls and it has multiple heat settings to configure at your convenience.





The carbon technology features make for a healthy heating experience and the system emits thermal energy with a soothing efficiency beneficial for a comfortable experience. Maharaja Room Heater Price: Rs 2,699.















Havells is one of the famous electronics brands in India this room heater comes with overheating protection and tilts over switch for safety and it has 3 power settings 1/15/25 and an additional 4 watts heater fan.





It is also available with castor wheels for easy mobility and a perfect room heater for regular use. Havells Room Heater Price: Rs 9,580.





