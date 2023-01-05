Best Oil Heaters For Winter Seasons: Energy Efficient And Safe For Home Use

Best Oil Heaters: As the Winter is at its peak, especially in northern India, you need a room heater that helps to keep the indoor room temperature in bearable conditions. The new-age room heater works on different technology and principles that are available at different price ranges. They are available in three variants, Halogen heater, Fan heaters, and oil heaters.





Oil heaters are the best ones of all that utilize stored oil in a reservoir and these room heaters work as radiators. The oil heater does not involve the burning of oil as the oil has been heated but not as fuel. The new-age oil heater warms the entire room and ensures warmth spreads to every corner of the room.





They have been considered the healthier alternative as they don’t cause dry eyes, skin rashes, and any sort of suffocation. Here are the top best oil heaters that you can online right now to bear these harsher and colder days.





Best Oil Heaters in India

Here is the list of oil heaters for room to adjust the room temperature during these colder and harsh weather conditions.





Bajaj is one of the leading room heater brands in India, this oil heater comes with a 13 fin oil filled radiator for a noiseless full room heater that offers better comfort during winter. It is ideal heating for small to medium-sized rooms that comes with an adjustable thermostat to fulfill all of your heating needs.

This Bajaj heater has been equipped with castor wheels for ease of access and they are completely reliable and best for home use. Bajaj Oil Heater Price: Rs 9,590.





Morphy Richards oil heater comes customized to your heating needs with an adjustable thermostat to maintain the desired temperature that also comes with an auto thermal cut-off to prevent overheating. It is one of the best room heaters in India.

It has been equipped with castor wheels for ease of access and it has been ergonomically designed which switches for easy operation. This oil filled room heater helps to adjust the temperature and make it bearable during this chilly winter. Morphy Richard Oil Heater Price: Rs 10,263.







This oil heater for the home is known for quick heating that has been equipped with 13 fins and 2900 W of power that offers optimum heating during this chilly winter. This Oil heater for home is ideal for small to large-sized rooms and also consumes less energy as compared to electric heaters

For better and easier mobility, it comes with handles front and back for ease of access which makes it one of the best oil heaters in India. Borosil Oil Heater Price: Rs 9,495.







Havells is one of the trusted brands in the Indian market, this Havells heater comes with overheat protection and a tilt switchover for better safety reasons. The thermostatic heat control helps to heat up the room more efficiently and makes it cozy and warm inside your room.





It is one of the best oil heaters for the winter season that has a PTC fan which plays a cruel role in dispersing the heat equally. Havells Oil Heater Price: Rs 8,299.









This Kenstar oil filled heater is known for spot heating that comes with 3 heat settings, 1000/15000/2500 W. it is loaded with high-grade oil for long-lasting and better heating efficiency with overheat protection.

It is a value for money and one of the must-have products especially in Northern India during this chilly winter which makes it one of the best oil heaters in India. Kenstar Oil Heater Price: Rs 7,890.





