Best Blower: The chilly winter is here and it is necessary to have the best blower heaters in India. Select from the top options available on Amazon from here to chillax this winter.

By Sumit Bansal
Fri, 23 Dec 2022 04:58 PM IST
Best Blowers in India: Top Choices for Winter Season
Best Blowers | Image Source: Unsplash

Best Blower: the north Indian has to face the chilly winters during the winter season and the same has arrived, it is necessary to have a good quality room heater or blower heater at your home to handle these chilly winters. 


Here is the best blower heater that you can check on Amazon that is available at an affordable price and most of them are meant for spot heating. Select from the top brands like Bajaj, Orpat, Usha, and more. Enjoy these chilly winters with this blower heater that also comes with multiple heat settings. 


Best Blower in India

Check out the best blower heaters that are known for spot heating, especially during the chilly winters. 


Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White)

Orpat room heater comes with a copper motor for better heating along with a longer lifespan.  This Blower heater is meant for spot heating and is quite ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. This room heater comes with 2 heat settings 1000 W and 2000 W which allow you to control the temperature. 

blower heater

It is one of the best electric blower heaters available at an affordable price and is suited for the chilly winters. Orpat Room Heater Price: Rs 1,067



Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Room Heater 

Bajaj is one of the leading room heater manufacturers, this blower heater is available in a compact design and also comes with two heat settings 1000 W and 2000 W. it is also equipped with an auto thermal cut-off to prevent any sort of damage. 

room heater


It is one of the best Bajaj heaters that is equipped with ISI-marked components.  Bajaj Room Heater Price: Rs 1,599



Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater

It is an Amazon-trusted brand in India, this Solimo comes with a powerful 2400 RPM copper winded motor for quick heating. It is available with safety from overheating and has been designed to automatically switch off if it reaches 130 Degree temperature. 

blower heater


It is one of the best blowers in India that comes with two heat settings to adjust the temperature as per the requirement. Solimo Room Heater Price: Rs 999



Usha Heat Convector 423 N 2000-Watt Room Heater

This Usha blower heater comes with three heating positions 665/1330/2000 watts that allow adjusting the temperature as per the need. It is loaded with a twin-turbo for better heating and also comes with a thermal cutout and is portable along with a night light indicator. 

blower heater


It also comes with an adjustable stand to change the height for better airflow. Usha Room Heater Price: Rs 2,136


Explore more best blowers on Amazon here


Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon. 

