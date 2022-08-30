Induction Stoves For Easy, Fast, And Flameless Cooking

Induction Stove: You can cut the usual cook times for many of your favorite foods by up to 50% with the presence of the electromagnetic cycle's quick response in an induction cooktop. Speed is one of the induction stove's key selling qualities. Cooking food takes less time since the pan heats up more quickly. Induction cooking is regarded as the fastest heat method because it requires significantly less energy to heat up than electricity or gas. This is the smartest technology in the kitchen.

Less energy is used while preparing food on an induction stove. This is the most secure way of cooking. If you stay with kids or elderly people, this is a fantastic alternative. An induction cooktop cannot be accidentally turned on. It won't turn on unless you put an induction-ready pot or pan on the surface since induction heats up the pan. Most induction stoves will immediately shut off if they detect a boilover. Glass is not heated by induction; the cookware is. This implies that the glass is much less likely to result in burns from cooking.





Induction Stove: Check out the top picks.













This Pigeon Induction Cooktop comes with a 7-segment LED display for temperature and power. High-grade electrical is installed in this induction stove to guard against short circuits. It is extremely durable because of its superior top plate cans, which can withstand very high temperatures. The smart timer enables hands-free cooking. A lengthy connective cord of 1.3 meters makes this flexible while moving. Pigeon Induction Stove Price: Rs 1648.













This induction from Philips comes with 2100-watt power to make cooking faster. After pressing the ON/OFF button, press the cooking mode button. The induction cooker will automatically turn off after one minute if the cooking mode button is not pressed. Cleaning this is also easy just with a single wipe on the glass of the cooktop. You can control the food temperature during cooking. Philips Induction Stove Price: Rs 3298.













This stylish prestige cooktop with 1600 Watt comes with many features like- Indian Menu Options, an Aerodynamic cooling system, an Automatic voltage regulator and saves power. This is portable and you can carry it anywhere. Since the product enables direct heating, there is very little energy and heat wastage. They are easy to maintain and clean. Prestige Induction Stove Price: Rs 2111.













For smart cooking, this Lifelong Induction comes with 2000 Watt for quick heating and consuming less time. For ease in operations, there is an LED display which makes it simple to operate. The feature of 7 Preset Menus meets your culinary needs. You may adjust the cooking time and temperature using the digital display timer and the option for variable temperature choices. The Anti-Skid feature prevents any spillage. Lifelong Induction Stove Price: Rs 1299.













This Usha induction is resistant to voltage fluctuation up to 1500 volts. Just with a touch of a 5 preset button, you can cook versatile food. The built-in timer helps to control your food temperature. The pan sensor technology and overheating protection make cooking in this induction safe. Usha Induction Stove Price: Rs 2498.





Induction Stove: Benefits





Faster meal preparation

Easy to clean

Safe to use

Energy efficient

Heats up pan quickly





