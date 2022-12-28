Hot And Cold Water Bottles To Keep Yourself Hydrated And Enjoy Both Warm And Cold Beverages

There are numerous advantages of carrying water bottles wherever you go. Whether you're traveling, exercising at the gym, planning a picnic, or simply going to the office this bottle can be carried anywhere and keeps you hydrated. During this winter season, we all prefer having warm drinks and even lukewarm water and during the summertime, we enjoy cold water and drinks. So investing in hot and cold water bottles is a good idea. It serves a dual purpose and you do not have to go for two separate bottles. Save your money on these durable and long-lasting water bottles.





Spend a little money on a stainless steel water bottle to make the most of your lunch breaks. Steel water bottles can be found in every kitchen. This item is essential for sipping hot or cold drinks at home, school, or at the office. You may easily alter this set of steel bottle to suit your everyday needs. Unlike plastic water bottles, they are healthier and cause no harm to your health. A steel water bottle is durable, safe to use, and never rusts or tastes metallic.













Hot and Cold Water Bottles





Relish both cold and hot drinks in a single bottle that is more sustainable and free from BPA. This steel bottle comes in stylish colors and designs and you can check them out below.









Milton is a renowned brand known to provide quality water bottles. The bottle comes with insulated technology to keep water hot or cold for at least 24 hours. So for all those looking to have warm

water during the winter season this one is the best pick. There are three colors available in this steel water bottle. This comes with a capacity of 1 liter. Milton Water Bottle Price: Rs 1,160.









Perfect to carry in the gym or for an evening walk, these Borosil water bottles are designed with double walls to keep the water hot or cold. This steel bottle prevents leakage and comes with a

capacity of 700 ml. You can choose from many bright and beautiful colors. The copper coating ensures maximum temperature retention. Free from toxins these water bottles are easy to carry in your backpacks and are affordable too. Borosil Water Bottle Price: Rs 799.









If you are searching for the finest water bottles for both hot and cold drinks then this one from Cello is the ideal choice. You can easily carry this bottle while traveling. These bottles are also great for





infants to store warm water for their milk. There are a number of sizes available and you can select depending on your need. This steel water bottle is leakproof, durable, unbreakable, rust-proof, odor free, and 100% food grade. Cello Water Bottle Price: Rs 949.





These stylish insulated water bottles from Milton are available in many unique colors. This bottle can be used for tea, coffee, juice, etc. The mouth of the bottle makes it easy to sip drinks without any

leakage. Carry this stylish bottle in the gym and have your protein shake after doing your exercise. Designed to withstand daily use these bottles are durable and safe from any BPA. Milton Water Bottle Price: Rs 961.









This steel bottle from Borosil comes with a capacity of 900 ml and can be easily carried wherever you go. Be it gym, school, office, college or even traveling these bottles can be taken anywhere. The

insulated features keep the water at the desired temperature. This bottle is designed with an easy sip cap and aesthetically appealing color making it stylish and easy to sip. Borosil Water Bottle Price: Rs 1,069.





