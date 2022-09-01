Finest Water Bottles: To Keep You Hydrated

Finest Water Bottles: Reusable water bottles that are both good-looking and functional seem like a necessity in our modern and hydration-obsessed world. Water bottles not only allow you to carry safe drinking water whenever you step out of your house, but they also save you frequent trips to the kitchen to refill your glass of water. Carrying a reusable water bottle is better for the environment and more cost-effective than buying bottled water.





So, don't waste your money buying bottled water, take a look at our curated list of finest water bottles with attractive designs to keep your body hydrated.







Finest Water Bottles: Sip It Up







Here are the best choices of water bottles from various options for a refreshing sip.













Milton's stylish bottle is made from a single wall fridge bottle with inside outside stainless steel material and comes in multiple storage capacities. It has leak-proof technology, which makes this product easy to carry at school, traveling, and work. It is easy to clean and maintain, you can use a mild detergent or dishwashing liquid and clean on the inside with a bottle brush. Milton Aqua Steel Water Bottle Price: Rs 339.















Borosil Stainless Steel’s compact design allows this bottle easy accommodation and enables drip-free sipping as well as wide enough for ice cubes, for those who like their drinks extra-chilled. The wide mouth and smooth button lid make it equally easy to pour beverage from the bottle into a mug or a cup, minus any spills. Borosil Steel Water Bottle Price: Rs 729.

















The Cello bottle has a wide cap sealed with a food-safe silicone ring and is completely leakproof when laid on its side or even shaken. The bottle is easy to clean with a mild detergent and bottle brush, the inner steel, and outer BPA-free plastic also make it a more sustainable choice over regular plastic bottles. Cello Steel Water Bottle Price: Rs 439.















The Better Home Pure Copper Water Bottle is BPA-free and protects your stored water from bacteria development or toxic substances leaking with the added benefits of copper water’s antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. The Better Home Copper Water Bottle Price: Rs 899.















KC water bottle is made from fully copper material that protects you from bacteria development or toxic substances leaking. This bottle comes with amazing printing is lacquer coating on the outer layer of the bottle which makes it an elegant collection because lacquer coating does not change color and gets rust with time. KC Copper Water Bottle Price: Rs 549.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.