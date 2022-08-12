Electric kettle: Ideal For Bachelors And New Couples

Do you want to make your work easier and faster? Then an electric kettle will be the most useful appliance for you. From boiling water to making tea, coffee and soup electric kettle can help in saving time. Simply place the kettle wherever you are and make your favorite beverage within a short period.

An electric kettle for tea can be found in almost everyone’s kitchen and dining as it helps in making tea faster and assists in daily chores. Just plug in and your water starts boiling. Some come with an automatic switch that allows it to turn off when water gets boiled. The time-saving component is the biggest advantage of an electric kettle. For all those health-conscious people who drink warm water every morning, these small electric kettles can be very useful.

From the renowned and trusted brand of Kent, this electric kettle is energy-efficient. With a 1.8L capacity and it boils water in a minute for 5-6 people at a time. This stainless steel electric kettle can prepare your beverage within a short period. When the water boils, the kettle turns off with its auto-shut feature preventing it from overheating. You can just rotate it and take it anywhere with the feature of 360° swivel technology. Kent Electric kettle price: Rs 1,199.













To make your work easy and within a short span of time, this handy Milton stainless kettle can be the right choice. With a convenient spout and on/off button it's safe and easy to pour. For easy cleaning, this comes with a wide mouth. The sturdy handle lets you touch it immediately after it stops functioning without burning your hands. Milton Electric kettle price: Rs 1,135.









The Havells Altro Kettle allows boiling water quickly with an auto shut-off function. The 1250W electric kettle has a double wall and can boil up to 1.5L of water. The 304 Stainless Steel tank has excellent corrosion resistance and value. The 360° cordless kettle allows you to put the kettle on the base and face any direction you want. Havells Electric kettle price: Rs 1,999.





The stylish design of the Borosil Electric Glass Kettle is scratch-resistant so it does not retain stains or odors. You can safely use the kettle to not just boil water but also prepare green tea and coffee. Because the glass is of Borosilicate it does not react with any food. Equipped with 1500 Watt of power this multipurpose electric glass kettle has concealed heating elements that boil water up to 1.8L in just 7 to 8 minutes. The other advantage of this kettle is- easy to use and clean along with its safety features. Borosil Electric kettle price: Rs 1,790.









Prestige Electric Kettle has a conventional automatic power-off switch that stops the boiling process when water is superheated. You can just rotate it and take it anywhere with the feature of 360° swivel technology. Equipped with 1350 Watt, stainless steel, and concealed elements you can boil water quickly. The product dimension is 16 x 19 x 22 Cm. Prestige Electric kettle price: Rs 1,250.

