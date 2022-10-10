Best Electric Kettles In India: Get Instant Hot Water Anywhere Easily While Consuming Less Energy

Best Electric Kettles In India: In our busy lives where we are always in a rush to reach the office in time an electric kettle is the best and most useful kitchen appliance that can save you time and energy. You can boil water, and make tea or coffee and soup in just a few minutes with the help of an electric kettle. In the current world, using the best electric kettle to boil water has become fashionable. Modern electric kettles are quite effective and provide immediate results.





The kettle has a built-in element that makes it possible to quickly heat water without putting it on a stovetop to boil. Simply plug it in, set it on the counter, and wait for it to finish boiling your water. They are safer too as it comes with an automatic shut-off button which shuts down after the water has boiled. This small and portable appliance can fit into your kitchen easily as it requires less space.





Best Electric Kettles In India





You can find various electric kettles that have many features. To help you out and clear up your confusion we have listed some of the top picks that you can consider before purchasing:





This stylish and classic design of the Pigeon Electric Kettle comes with a 360° swivel base that can easily face the direction you wish for. You can easily lift the kettle with the help of the handle without the hassle of the cord. When preparing and presenting food, the cordless and BPA-free electric kettle commands attention on any kitchen counter or buffet. You can clean this kettle easily. Pigeon Electric Kettle Price: Rs 599.





Purchase this marvelous electric kettle from Prestige features- Automatic Cut off making it to safe to use. The Single Touch lid locking provides convenient and safe usage. There is also a power indicator to let you know when the kettle is switched on and off. You can carry this portable kettle anywhere even while traveling. Prestige Electric Kettle Price: Rs 759.





The offered electric kettle from Havells features stainless steel inner body and cool touch outer body so that you can touch the handles safely while pouring water. For the ease of the user, this kettle has been carefully created. With its wide mouth design, filling, pouring, and cleaning are simple operations. The cover guarantees that the beverage stays warm and is shielded from outside contaminants. Havells Electric Kettle Price: Rs 1410.





The sturdy design of this Philips electric kettle boils water easily in a short span of time. The capacity of boiling water is 1.5 litres. The one-touch spring lid helps to avoid scalding and prevents overheating thus making it safe to use. The 360-degree cordless pirouette base ensures easy handling and put the kettle on the base.Philips Electric Kettle Price: Rs 2399.





This electric kettle from V Guard comes with stainless-steel interiors that don't rust because of their ability to resist corrosion, which ensures that the water stays clean. This cool touch body makes the kettle easy to operate and handle. It has a simple On/Off button as well as a helpful Neon light Indicator that shines when the kettle is turned on and quickly shuts off to prevent dry boiling and overheating. V Guard Kettle Price: Rs 2041.





