Mixer Grinder: To Ease Your Cooking Chores With Convenience

Indian kitchen is all about multi-tasking and to make work easier mixer grinder plays an important role. While preparing food the most used appliance is a mixer grinder. From making ginger garlic paste, onion paste, and tomato puree to chutney and juices, a blender mixer is required to cook faster. Anyone can use this as it is easy to handle without any complications.

Mixer Grinder can be used repeatedly for a variety of tasks. This is a versatile device that can grind both fruits and vegetables. Despite all this multi-tasking, you can get the best mixer grinder at an affordable cost. Whether for a nuclear family, joint family, bachelor, homemaker, or working professional, a mixer grinder is useful for everyone. Besides being convenient it saves time and is also low on cost and maintenance.





Best Mixer Grinders In India





Croma 500W Mixer Grinder- 47% off









From the house of Croma, this mixer grinder gives you the best grinding experience with its 500W powerful motor. The jars are designed with stainless steel blades to give you the finest paste and grind the toughest ingredients. The grinder includes 3 detachable stainless steel jars with polished blades for fine grinding (Wet & Dry Grinding Jar (0.5 Liters), Liquidizing & Blending Jar (1 Liter), Chutney Jar (0.3 Liters)). With the variable speed settings, you can use it accordingly. Croma Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 1320.

Lifelong Power Pro 500-Watt Mixer Grinder- 63% off









Lifelong Mixer Grinder comes with three blades to make a smooth paste, powder, and batter. This 3 jar mixer grinder is designed with 220 - 240 volts to save your time and grind easily. Make your food tastier with the perfect and smooth paste. To ensure easy and safe handling, these jars are designed with easy-grip handles. The premium quality body and plastic steel jars ensure durability. Lifelong Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 1629.





NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder- 67% off









Enjoy your juice, shake, and smoothies with NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder which is the best juicer mixer grinder with unbreakable jars. The juicer mixer grinder has advanced features like a 500 W Copper Motor and 22000 RPM. NutriPro Mixer Grinder Price: 1,990.





Inalsa Mixer Grinder Jazz Pro- 67% off









This mixer grinder from Inalsa features a 550W motor to quickly grind vegetables with efficiency. This mixer grinder machine comes with blades that are made of high-quality stainless steel to enable uniform and powerful grinding. With 3-speed control, you can grind things from low to medium to high. Enhance deliciousness in your recipe with the perfect smooth paste of spices. You can prepare a lot of food items within a short time. The Overload protection feature automatically shuts the machine down when it senses that the machine is overloaded. Inalsa Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 1,499.





Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze- 41% off









Pigeon Amaze Mixer Grinder comes with 3 Dry/Wet Jars making food preparation easy. Enhanced with high-grade stainless steel jars and blades this grinder can help in making the cooking process easy and fast. Powered by 550W this mixer gives a smooth and finest paste. The items included in Pigeon Mixer Grinder are 1 Blender jar (1.0 liter), 1 Dry Grinding jar (70 liters), and 1 Chutney jar (40 liters). Pigeon Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 1,768.





Butterfly Hero Mixer Grinder- 52% off









The Butterfly Mixer Grinder has a graceful design that comes in a stylish grey color and 500W. With 3 jars and 3-speed control, it makes your kitchen chores easier. To ensure easy and safe handling, these jars are designed with easy-grip handles. This motor gives you the perfect grinding experience for preparing tasty chutneys, purees, etc. Butterfly Mixer Grinder Price:- Rs -1,858.







Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.





