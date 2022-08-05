Best Mixer Machine under 10000: Top picks from Bosch, Sujata, Philips, and many more





With the help of a mixer machine, cooking has become very easy and faster nowadays. A mixer has been a major breakthrough in the world of culinary delights. This device is extremely adaptable. This simple device can be used to prepare a wide variety of foods. You can experiment with a variety of foods such as ice cream and milkshakes. Liquids and even cream can be whipped easily and quickly.

The latest mixer grinder comes with advanced features consuming less electricity. Each mixer model has a unique set of speed settings. This allows you to get what you need while also allowing you to change the texture of the ingredient in the jar. All of these speed settings give you the ability to work with difficult ingredients. You get a lot of options for mixer machines under 10000.

Check out our top pick for the best mixer machine under 10000:





Bosch Appliances TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder





The Bosch Mixer comes with a 750 Watts motor. The jar handles are designed ergonomically for ease in handling and operating. The Bosch mixer grinder comes with an overload protector to protect the machine from excessive heat giving it a safe operation. The high-quality stainless stress jars give a better performance and durability. A blunt Pounding Blade with thick edges that replicates the pounding effect on dry ingredients, providing authentic texture and flavor. Bosch Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 6317





PHILIPS HL7707/00 750W Mixer Grinder

The mixer grinder from Philips is a must-have in every kitchen. You can easily make a fine paste of spices, chutney, chop vegetables, and many more. With 3-speed control motors, you can manage the speed as per your choice. The jars of this appliance are made of stainless steel and the body structure is sturdy and compact. This mixer machine is suitable for both dry and wet grinding. There are 4 jars- ChefPro Jar (2.2 Litres), Wet Jar (1.5 L), Multipurpose Jar (1 Litre), and Chutney Jar (0.5 Litre). Philips Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 8,198





Sujata Dynamix, Mixer Grinder









This powerful Sujata mixer comes with a 900-watt motor to give a perfect grinding experience. The powerful motor provides 90 minutes of continuous operation. With high-strength stainless steel blades, it becomes easy to cut vegetables finer and faster. This compact mixer grinds even the toughest ingredients with its high speed of 22RPM. As it has a shock-proof feature, this makes it safer to use. Sujata Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 5,975





Preethi Zodiac MG-218 mixer grinder

Preethi Zodiac Mixer comes with 750 Watts to ensure robust operations. You can perform various functions like- atta kneading, chopping in just 2 pulses, grating, slicing, meat mincing, and making fresh juice. The three-speed switch control allows you to control the operational speed of the mixer. This also comes with a safety indicator as the color changes from Blue to Red in case of overload. All the jars come with Razor sharped stainless steel blades that allow the finest grinding and juicing experience. Preethi Zodiac Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 9,280





Bajaj GX-8 750W Mixer Grinder

The Bajaj Mixer comes with a powerful 750 Watt motor to grind spices smoothly. This comes with 3 unbreakable stainless steel jars: a liquidizing jar, a grinding jar, and a chutney jar. The feature of the Motor overload protector gives an indication if the jar is overloaded. The sturdy and easy grip jar handles help in holding the jar easily. This mixer also has the feature of an LED Indicator. Bajaj Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 3,448





FAQ for Mixer Machine





How many watts is sufficient for a mixer grinder?

When purchasing a mixer machine, two important factors to consider are watts and speed. Kitchen mixers ranging from 500 to 750 watts are ideal. For the best results, choose one with higher watts.





Are a blender and grinder the same thing?

A grinder mixes two substances by powdering them, whereas a blender mixes two substances by combining them without grinding or powdering them. One of the primary distinctions between a grinder and a blender is this.





Can we use a mixer to grind hot food?

Allow hot solids and liquids to cool before grinding them in a mixer machine. This is because hot foods produce a lot of steam when blended, and the pressure can blow the lid of the grinder while it is running. This will not only make a mess, but you may also scald yourself.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.