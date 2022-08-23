Best Mixer Grinder In India: Top Choices So That You Can Cook Delicious Food With Least Of Efforts

Multi-tasking is now possible with the help of the Best Mixer Grinder. They are versatile and can prepare many types of food easily. You can use them to grind and chop tougher food items like meats, vegetables, nuts, and dals or you can whip different liquids to make shakes, milkshakes, and ice creams. This comes with various speed settings giving us the option to adjust the speed to the type of food or drink.

The mixer grinder is quite simple to use. There is absolutely no learning curve involved. Simple steps include opening the jar, adding the contents, sealing it, and pressing the button. After you've finished grinding or combining the ingredients, take the jar apart and take the ingredients out. These mixer grinders come in a stylish design that can add elegance to your kitchen. They are also easy to clean.





Best Mixer Grinder In India





Bajaj 500 Watt GX-1 Mixer Grinder





This Bajaj Mixer comes with 3 stainless steel jars and can be used in preparing a wide variety of dishes. This is suitable for both wet and dry grinding. This also comes with an overloaded protector feature. These blades can quickly and easily handle a variety of jobs, such as chopping, mincing, grinding, mixing, etc. Bajaj Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 2,399.





Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder





With powerful 750 Watts, this Philips Mixer Grinder grinds even the toughest ingredient smoothly and easily. For daily cooking, especially for the smooth grinding preparation of chutneys, dips, masalas, and pastes, specialized blades help to cut even the toughest components and create the best paste and smoothest shakes and purees. The leakproof jars ensure a tight fit and smooth and secure locking. Philips Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 3,399.





USHA Mixer Grinder





The premium quality, long-lasting, and shockproof mixer grinder from Usha comes with 500 Watts. This comes in a stylish design and anti-skid suction for stability. With different speed settings, mixers make it easier for you to prepare or change the texture of the substance in the jar. It comes with 3 jars- Wet, Dry, and Chutney Jar. Usha Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 2,499.





Prestige IRIS Plus 750 watt mixer grinder





Featuring a stylish design this Prestige Grinder has a 750 Watt motor. The jar's strong, ergonomic handles make handling simple and safe. The jars are designed with superior quality stainless steel. In just a few minutes, you can create a variety of foods with the help of these mixer grinders. Prestige Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 3249.





Lifelong LLMG23 Power Pro 500-Watt Mixer Grinder





Lifelong Mixer Grinder has 3 jars liquidizing jar (1.5 liters), a dry or wet grinding jar (0.8 liters), and a chutney jar (0.35 liters). The three blades present at the bottom grind all the ingredients into a smooth paste. The speed regulating knob is a smart addition that let you set different speed limitations. The mixer grinder's high-quality plastic body and stainless steel jars provide longevity while enhancing the aesthetics of your kitchen. Lifelong Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 1299.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.