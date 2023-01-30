Best Juicer Mixer Grinders In India: Top Recommendations

Best Juicer Mixer Grinders: In an Indian kitchen, a mixer machine. is a necessary piece of equipment. But frequently, you would also need a food processor or a juicer in addition to the mixer grinder to complete the set. Keeping all these things in mind manufacturers have introduced the best juicer mixer grinder in India to perform all the tasks. Whether you want to extract a fresh glass of fruit juice or grind spices everything can be done with the help of this mixer grinder. The best mixer juicers in India are durable and ensure that you prepare food faster and more efficiently.





Finding the best juicer mixer grinder that will work best for you and your family might be difficult given the large number of mixer machines available. There are various options available that can ideally suit your needs, whether you're wanting to produce fresh juices and smoothies, mix hot soups, or chop up nuts, seeds, and fruits. We looked into some of the best mixer juicers in India and came up with the best quality ones. These juicer mixer grinders are a complete package to meet all your cooking needs.





Read More: Best Juicer Mixer Grinder





Best Juicer Mixer Grinders









As the name implies, the best mixer juicer in India consists of two parts: a juicer and a mixer grinder. We, therefore, made it a point to shortlist the best ones to offer you the best buying decision. Check out!!





NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder





Powered by a 500-watt motor, this NutriPro is the most powerful juicer mixer grinder on the list. But, it isn’t just the power, it is the functional design too that helps it extract juice with high efficiency.





Check Here

Make lip-smacking smoothies, shakes, and juices in this mixer machine. Talking about the best mixer juicer in India this tops the list as it is suitable for dry grinding, chutneys, and dips. NutriPro Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 1,969.





Maharaja Juicer Mixer Grinder





Maharaja is one of the best juicer mixer grinders with a powerful 500-watt. Equipped with 3 jars- blender jar, grinding jar, and chutney jar this is the most versatile kitchen appliance. This mixer machine is appreciated for its high quality and also stylish looks. For effective juicing, this is





Check Here

designed with durable stainless steel juicer mesh. This is the best mixer juicer in India that is effective enough to constantly grind and juice for 30 minutes, ensuring flavor consistency. Maharaja Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 3,191.





Sujata Juicer Mixer Grinder





With the most powerful motor Sujata juicer mixer grinders are easy to operate and can perform a number of tasks. Designed with a unique honeycomb filter mesh for finer juice you can prepare





Check Here

delicious dips, chutneys, and paste, and also grind hard spices easily. This mixer machine features indicator lights and a powerful 9 watts motor with double ball bearings for efficiency. Sujata Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 6,640.





Read More: Best Mixer Machines Under 10000





Prestige Mixer Grinder





Best mixer juicer in India at an affordable price? Explore this one from Prestige that comes with powerful 750 watts motors. To give you a fine paste this juicer mixer grinder has 4 super-efficient,

Check Here

stainless steel blades. Ergonomically designed sturdy handles ensure that there is no spillage and provide complete safety. Prestige Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 3,249.





Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder





Philips juicer mixer grinders are designed with 600 watts for maximum juicing and grinding experience. The leakproof jards comes in three sizes making them efficient for all your cooking





Check Here

needs. The best mixer juicer in India comes with anti-skid feet and a speed control knob to shift gradually from lower to higher speeds. Philips Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 4,199.





FAQ: Best Juicer Mixer Grinders





1. Which is the best mixer juicer in India?

Check out the best mixer juicer in India:





AGARO Nutri Blender with Motor

Havells ASPRO 500 Watt Mixer Grinder

Philips HL7578/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder





2. Which is the No1 mixer machine?

There are numerous best mixer machines available. However, the best one is Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550-Watt.





3. Can a juicers mixer grinder extract juices and grind spices?

Yes, a juicer mixer grinder is versatile and can extract juices and grind spices.





4. Which is the best juicer mixer grinder for commercial use?

List of the best juicer mixer grinder





Sujata Powermatic Plus, Juicer Mixer Grinder

Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

Bajaj Neo JX4 450-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder







Explore more options for the best juicer mixer grinders







Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.