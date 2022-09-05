Best Juicer Mixer Grinder: Enjoy Hassle-Free Fresh Juices At Home From Sujata, Prestige, Philips, And More

Best Juicer Mixer Grinder: What can be healthier than starting your day with a glass of fresh juice? If you are thinking that it is both costly and time-consuming then you are wrong. With the help of a juicer mixer, you can not only get fresh juice whenever you want but can also save time. This is a masterpiece in the kitchen as they not only extract juice from fruits and vegetable but also helps in blending fine paste, chutney, grinding whole spices, and lots more.





A juicer mixer grinder can serve a variety of purposes. You can cook delicious dishes and extract fresh juices with its assistance. It has a powerful motor and cutting-edge blades that can ground whole spices, mix sauces and gravies, and extract the juice. What else? Additionally, it is capable of grinding even the toughest spice. With the juicer grinder, you can quickly prepare your food or juice as it assists you in every way to decrease your workforce.





Read More: To check out the best mixer machine under 1000 click here.





Best Juicer Mixer Grinder





Now you can make any juice of your choice easily with the help of a juicer mixer. They can enhance and save your time in the kitchen. Have a look at the top picks:













Now enjoy fresh juice quickly with the Sujata juicer mixer grinder. This has a 900-Watt motor that uses double ball bearings for efficiency, low maintenance, and years of trouble-free operation. The high-strength stainless steel blade allows for faster and finer cutting. To ensure safety it comes totally shock-proof. This also includes a mixer jar for all your grinding needs. Sujata Juicer Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 5290.













Philips Juicer Mixer has durable leak-proof jars for simple cleaning, efficient ingredient processing, and hassle-free blending. The 600W Torque X motor gives maximum Juicing, better mixing, and grinding performance. This device has a speed control knob to gradually increase from lower rates to higher speeds making it easy for hands. Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 4299.





Read More: Best Mixer Grinder In India click here















With a powerful 750 Watt, this Prestige mixer grinder can grind all types of food and juices. The jar has a safety lock to ensure safety as it won't start if not locked correctly. Suitable for larger fruits and vegetables, The grinder has an overload protection button that disconnects power to the device to stop the motor from overheating. It comes with 4 jars- Jar Size: Wet grinding jar, juicer jar, dry grinding jar, and chutney jar. Prestige Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 3248.













The Wonderchef mixer comes with a stylish design and stainless steel blades. You can see inside the unbreakable Polycarbonate jars, so you don't have to constantly open the lids to check the outcomes. No buttons are required; just place, twist, and play to create a wide variety of shakes, juices, and smoothies. The mixer is an all-in-one appliance that comes with two jars and can be expanded to include a juicer, food processor, chopper, and larger jar as needed. Sharp surgical-grade steel blades can grind even the toughest substances. Wonderchef Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 2699.













This juicer grinder is made of stainless steel that provides optimal juice extraction from even the toughest fruits and vegetables. Additionally, the stainless steel mesh guarantees safe and wholesome juicing. Equipped with a removable anti-drip spout cover that helps to clean the device after use and avoids juice spills. You can prepare any type of juice, paste, or puree easily. Maharaja Juicer Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 3098.





Best Juicer Mixer Grinder: FAQ





What distinguishes a mixer grinder from a juicer mixer grinder?

Power is one of the key distinctions between juicer mixer grinders and mixer grinders. The majority of the juicer mixer grinders are offered with motors that have a 500–600 watt output.





What do a juicer mixer grinder and juicer do?

A juicer mixer grinder features a powerful motor to handle all of the preparatory requirements. Typically, juicer mixer grinders come with 3 jars.





Is a juicer superior to a blender?

Juicing is popular since it is quick and simple. You can gulp down vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. They are healthy and also boost our immune system.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.