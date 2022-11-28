Best Fruit Juicer In India: Relish Fresh, Healthy, And Delectable Juice At Home Anytime

Best Fruit Juicer In India: Be it, adults, kids, or even old aged people juice is considered to be the healthiest drink. It not only improves your overall health and helps you in staying fit but also brings a glow to your face. Going out every day to get a glass of juice is not possible so why not get the best fruit juicer machine and save both time and money? Yes, with the help of a juice machine you can quickly get a glass of fresh juice every day. This kitchen appliance is a must at every home if you want your family to stay fit and healthy. Some juicer machines not only extract juice from fruits and vegetables but also help in making fine pastes and purees. Having this mixer juicer grinder will help in easing your cooking chores and with this versatile appliance, you can prepare a lot of things in lesser time.





Sip into fresh juice every morning with a Wonderchef mixer juicer grinder. The compact, strong, and stylish juice machine offers an incredibly high speed of 22,000 RPM to grind even the toughest ingredients with ease. The transparent and unbreakable glass helps you see inside so that you can monitor it and get fine paste and juice. These fruit juicers come with 2 jars for all your blending needs. Wonderchef Juicer Machine Price: Rs 2699.





The renowned brand in the world of electronic and kitchen appliances, Philips can extract juice from even the toughest fruits and vegetables. It is easy to clean as this juicer machine comes with a pre-clean function. There is also an integrated pulp container which makes cleaning easier as everything gets collected in that container. Also, it can extract 2 liters of juice in one go. Philips Juicer Machine Price: Rs 8,949.





Sujata is one of the oldest and the most reliable brand in India. It offers 900 watts juice machine to squeeze the juice perfectly. To ensure safety it comes with the feature of shockproof so that you can operate it without any accident or mishap. This juicer machine is equipped with a honeycomb filter mesh for finer juice and higher yield. Sujata Juicer Machine Price: Rs 5790.





Finding the best juicer machine? Try AGARO which comes with the feature of a cold press to maintain the nutrition in the juice while extraction. This makes the juice fresh loaded with nutrients and vitamins. This mixer juicer grinder is easy to operate and you do not have to cut the fruits and vegetables as it is designed with a large feeding chute. Prepare delicious juice, sorbets, shakes, and slushes at home. AGARO Juicer Machine Price: Rs 12,519.





Usha juicer mixer grinder comes with 2 jars and 450 watts to grind even the toughest ingredient to smooth and fine paste. This versatile machine can be used to prepare varieties of dishes. Packed with all the advanced features this juice machine is also easy to maintain and clean. Usha Juicer Mixer Price: Rs 2799.





