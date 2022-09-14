Convection Microwave Ovens Under 20000: Defrosting, Heating, Grilling, Baking, And Roasting Effortlessly

Convection Microwave Ovens Under 20000: Cooking versatile dishes with just one kitchen appliance is possible with the help of a convection microwave. They cook food faster by circulating hot hair while operating. This microwave oven cooks more evenly than ordinary microwaves because of the fan that circulates the air within. They also have a higher skill at browning. Therefore, convection microwaves are excellent for baking cookies and pies. You can roast food to perfection both from the outside and inside. If you have limited space in your kitchen then these convection ovens can be the best picks.

Even cooking is possible in this convection microwave due to the even distribution of heat. You can get many cooking options and prepare a variety of dishes. If you are not a good cook still you can use this oven to prepare delicious food easily and quickly.





Read More: Microwave Ovens





Convection Microwave Ovens Under 20000





The best microwave oven comes with safety features and adds a great flavor to any dish. Listed below are our recommendations:













With the auto cook menu, this Samsung Convection Microwave heats food according to the dish. For all health lovers to avoid deep-fried food you can now make those crispy french fries just with the touch of oil. The tandoor technology heats up to 200°C with a simple touch to make delicious roti and naan. The child lock features prevent any accident as it locks the oven. Samsung Microwave Oven Price: Rs 12,390.













IFB Microwave oven is suitable for large families as it comes with a 30-liter capacity making cooking easier. With the help of steam cleaning, you can easily remove grease in minutes. So it is not only easy to cook but also easy to clean. You can cook versatile dishes in a few minutes. It also features a timer option to keep you informed about the cooking time. IFB Microwave Oven Price: Rs 13,450.





Read More: Best Oven Toaster Grills













This LG Microwave Oven can be used for baking along with grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking. The touch keypad is sensitive to touch. You can easily clean this oven. To ease your cooking experience it comes with an auto-cook menu where you just have to press the dish you want to cook. LG Microwave Oven Price: Rs 11999.













You can reheat, defrost ad cook multiple dishes with Panasonic Microwave Oven. Some of the features include a Compact design, a touch keypad, a digital display, and 800-watt high power. Just with the touch of a button, you can keep your oven clean, odor-free, and stain-free. Panasonic Microwave Oven Price: Rs 5999.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.