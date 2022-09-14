Best Oven Toaster Grills: Making Delecatable Food With Less Oil

Best Oven Toaster Grills: When you have limited space in the kitchen it becomes difficult to keep a microwave oven as they are large in size. So, you can opt for Oven Toaster Grills as they are small and do not take up much space. This fantastic kitchen appliance may be used to grill meat and bake various foods like cakes and pastries, toast bread, etc. This device uses less electricity and is cost-effective. With the help of a coil, it helps to convert electricity into heat. They come with different features options for baking, toasting, and grilling. You can make delicious cookies, tandoor, cakes, frozen snacks, etc in less oil and within a short span of time.

This is an essential kitchen item that is great for both small and large families. They consume less electricity and you can control the temperature with the help of a knob. Cooking food in this toaster oven is healthy as less oil is used. Most of them do not require preheating and can heat all kinds of food.





Read More: Microwave Ovens





Listed below are the top picks of OTGs













With a capacity of 25 liters, this Philips Oven Toaster Grill is ideal for cooking for 4-5 people. It comes with features like- Powerful 1500W, ready signal, opti temp technology, one-touch 10 preset menus, and preheats functionality. You can make many fancy delicious dishes in this OTG. With the help of a chamber light, you can monitor the food while it is being cooked. Philips Oven Toaster Price: Rs 6746.













The adjustable temperature knob of this Borosil OTG is the most convenient to use. It performs all the tasks effectively because of its six-stage heating function, including baking, grilling, toasting, and rotisserie. Depending on the needs of the dish you wish to toast or bake, this feature provides you access to six different temperature combinations. The OTG is available in sizes ranging from 10L to 48L. Borosil Oven Toaster Grill Price: Rs 8549.













Agarao OTG comes with 5-stage heating that is suited to all your baking, toasting, and grilling needs. Now you can enjoy lip-smacking barbeque straight from your kitchen that gives you that option of “spit roasting” chicken or vegetables. You can set a timer to cook for the duration you want. Once the food is cooked according to the preset parameters, the alarm will sound and the appliance will turn off on its own. Agaro Oven Toaster Grill Price: Rs 2999.





Read More: Sandwich Makers













This Bajaj Oven Toaster Grill not only helps in making delicious food but is also healthy as it helps to retain the nutrient in the food. It comes with a 60-minute timer to control your cooking requirements. With the capacity of 16 liters, it can cook for 2-3 people at a time making it suitable for small families. Bajaj Oven Toaster Grill Price: Rs 3740.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.