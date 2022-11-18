Best Oven Toaster Grillers: Portable ApplianceTo Bake, Grill, And Toast Delicious Dishes

Best Oven Toaster Grillers: Ever thought of baking delicious cookies at home? Yes, with the oven toaster griller machine you can make these cookies and many other dishes at home. This small kitchen appliance is a must-have in every Indian home that loves trying new recipes without taking much time and energy. OTG oven prepares food with heated coils and is suitable for both large and small families. They are perfect for any baking dish. Since these OTG ovens use coils they consume less electricity.





This Oven Toaster Griller also heats food faster than compared to the microwave oven. You can use metal vessels for preparing or heating food. This kitchen appliance can make many dishes like pizza, cake, grilled meat, toasted veggies, baked fish, etc.





To help you we have shortlisted some of the best ones that you can check out:





For all your cooking needs get this oven from Bajaj which has a capacity of 16 liters. Designed with stainless steel body it fights corrosion thus making it durable. You can cook many healthy dishes with great taste in lesser time. Even after constant heating, the handle stays cool so that you can touch and operate it without any discomfort. Bajaj Oven Price: Rs 4199.





Philips, being a renowned brand offers 10 preset menus for cooking multiple dishes easily. For safety purposes, this otg oven features 90 Minutes auto cut-off. The adjustable rack and chamber light make it easy to cook as you can keep a check on the dish. Make restaurant-style dishes at home with less oil and better taste. Philips Oven Price: Rs 7100.





AGARO oven toaster griller comes with 3 heating modes- Top Heating, Bottom Heating, and Top & Bottom Heating. You can make delicious barbeque chicken at home with the help of a motorized rotisserie. You can set the heat setting knob as per the dish. Once you set the temperature and the food is prepared the alarm will ring and the oven will shut off automatically. AGARO Oven Price: Rs 6,999.





This Lifelong Oven Toaster Griller comes with a capacity of 10 liters suitable for both small and large families. Prepare muffins, cakes, grilled chicken, pizza, croissants, and many dishes in this oven. The body of this oven is shock-resistant. For a comfortable and secure cooking experience, it also has a power on/off indicator, a single-layer glass door, and a cool-touch handle. Lifelong Oven Price: Rs 2,199.





Experiment variety of dishes with the Wonderchef oven. This otg oven comes in a stylish and durable design to add beauty to your kitchen. As it is designed with tempered glass this makes it is resistant to heat exposure of up to 250C. Bake, toast, and grill in a single kitchen appliance. Wonderchef Oven Price: Rs 3799.





