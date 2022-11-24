Best Microwave Ovens In India: Relish Scrumptious Healthy Food Easily In Lesser Time

Best Microwave Ovens In India: To all the working people who don't have enough time to cook and are always in rush microwave ovens can be very helpful. This kitchen appliance is also meant for homemakers who are busy preparing multiple meals and dishes at a time. Microwave consumes less energy and also helps in faster cooking. If you are a foodie or love cooking then you can cook, bake and prepare any dishes in this oven. Preparing fancy dishes in lesser time is the key advantage of these micro ovens. This oven comes in three types- solo, grill, and convection. You can choose the type depending on your family size and purpose.





Microwaves can be found in almost every Indian kitchen as they are so versatile that you can cook anything safely. You can make pizza, grilled chicken, sandwiches, kebabs, saute veggies, cookies, bake a cake and the list goes on. Many of these microwave ovens come with the function of pre-set menu making cooking easier. Whatever dish you are cooking just press the dish button and it is ready. A microwave oven can fit into your kitchen very well without taking up much space.





Best Microwave Ovens In India





We not only want to make your cooking chores easier but also want to ease your buying decision. So, here we have listed some of the popular picks that you can choose from





For bachelors or small families, this micro oven from IFB can be used for reheating, melting, and cooking. This comes with a capacity of 20 Litres and with a number of programs like auto defrost, overheating protection, and a timer option. To ensure safety this oven comes with child safety locks. Cook delicious food within a few minutes and have a happy meal. IFB Oven Price: Rs 5800.





Philips, being a renowned brand offers this microwave oven which helps in making some lip-smacking grilled dishes. With a capacity of 25 liters, this oven is suitable for 4-5 people. With the oven, there is also an oven toaster grill, baking tray, Grill Rack, Tong, Crumb Tray, and Skewer Rods. You do not have to purchase anything extra for making any fancy dishes. This is easy to operate and also has a chamber light so that you can monitor the food while being cooked. Philips Oven Price: Rs 7100.





This stylish and elegant microwave oven from Panasonic features advanced heat wave ducts to ensure an even distribution of heat for uniform and faster cooking. With its small and compact design, this micro oven won't take up much space in your kitchen. The magic grill cooks crispy food from the outside and juicy from the inside. You can easily clean this oven without any hassle. Panasonic Oven Price: Rs 11,990.





Samsung offers the best convection oven which comes with a capacity of 28 liters. This comes with more space to fit bigger plates easily. You can quickly defrost ready-to-eat food in lesser time. Enjoy delicious and healthy food with less oil. The oven comes with slim fry technology that circulates hot air to prepare food quickly. Samsung Oven Price: Rs 12,899.





Looking for an energy-saving solo microwave oven? This one from LG not only saves energy but is less time-consuming too. Ideal for small families this comes with a capacity of 20 Litres. You can operate easily with the touch keypad which is easy to clean too. There are 44 auto-cook menu options with 28 Indian dishes. So cook Indian dishes quickly and with a rich taste. LG Oven Price: Rs 6090.





