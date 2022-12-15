5 Best Microwave Oven: Prepare Mouth Watering Dishes Swiftly With User-Friendly Control

Best Microwave Oven: In all Indian homes you will find a microwave oven. It has gained a lot of popularity because of its advanced features which make cooking easier. You can also cook healthy meals using less oil in these microwaves. They are not only used for cooking meals but you can also reheat, defrost and bake dishes. The major benefit of microwave oven is that they help in preparing food faster as compared to cooking on a gas stove. Furnished with all the advanced features like an LCD display, setting the timer, auto cook menu, etc this microwave also retains the nutrients and taste of food.





A microwave oven not only makes the cooking process easier but also adds sophistication to your kitchen. Due to their outstanding performance and features microwaves have become a popular kitchen appliance in every Indian home. Christmas is coming and this is the best time to bake a delicious cake in these ovens. It also contributes to energy saving as it requires less energy than a regular stove.





Best Microwave Oven





We don't want you to waste your money on low-quality microwaves so after a lot of research and reading the reviews we have come up with the best one that is a great investment.









Suitable for bachelors this microwave oven from Bajaj comes with a capacity of 17 liters. You can cook, reheat and defrost food quickly. To ease your cooking chores there are 5 different power level

functions in this oven. You can completely control the cooking process. Make your favorite dishes in a healthy way without consuming too much oil. Bajaj Microwave Oven Price: Rs 4699.









If you are looking for the best convection microwave oven, this Samsung will be a great choice. Suitable for large families this oven comes with a capacity of 28 liters. The reason why it is the best





is that it has enough space to accommodate bigger plates. The stylish design of this micro oven will add elegance to your kitchen area. It comes with many features like various cooking modes, preheat, auto programs, auto cook, and lots more. Relish great food and nutrient with the help of this oven. Samsung Microwave Oven Price: Rs 11,590.









LG is one of the top-notch companies known for its high-quality products. These convection microwaves to heat and cook food faster. So for all the working moms and even stay-at-home moms





who are always in a rush in the morning time, this oven will help to save your time and energy too. As it has 28 liters capacity it is ideal for large families. To ensure safety it comes with the feature of a child lock. The touch keypad is sensitive to the touch and also easy to clean. LG Microwave Oven Price: Rs 11,780.





IFB is another genuine company that offers the best microwaves at an affordable price. This solo oven can be used for cooking, reheating, and melting. As it comes with 61 auto-cook menus you can

make multiple dishes easily and efficiently. As a safety measure, it also features overheat protection. These ovens are easy to operate and clean. IFB Microwave Oven Price: Rs 7290.









Make yogurt and delicious Indian dishes with the help of this Solo micro oven. The LED display keeps you aware of the cooking time so that you can keep a check while preparing the dish. Making dishes





are now easier by just pressing the auto-cook menu of the dish. The oven is designed with a press-type door lock for ease of operation. Whirlpool Microwave Oven Price: Rs 6990.





