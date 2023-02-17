Best Orient Ceiling Fan in India (February 2023)

Orient Ceiling Fan: Orient is one of the trusted and famous electrical appliance manufacturers in India. They are majorly known for making attractive ceiling fans that are available at a sensible cost. The brand was established in 1954 and has its headquarters in Delhi, India. Orient is one of the biggest exporters of ceiling fans having access to 40 universal markets.





If you are seeking a ceiling fan, then check out the best Orient ceiling fan in India that is known for its dependable and durable performance. Select from the wide range of ceiling fans that comes from the house of Orients.





Read More: Best Ceiling Fans To Buy in 2023.





Best Orient Ceiling Fan in India

Here is the best ceiling fan in India that comes from one of the reputed brands Orient. Select as per the design and budget.





Orient Electric I-Tome 1200mm 26W BLDC Ceiling Fan





It is one of the best ceiling fan in India that comes with noiseless motor operation through an intelligent BLDC motor. This Orient ceiling fan has been controlled by a remote and has 5-speed settings along with smart features like boost mode and more.

It works at 370 RPM and offers superior air delivery in every corner of the room. Orient Ceiling Fan Price: Rs. 3,309.







Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan





It is one of the top-selling orient ceiling fans that come with superior air delivery with high-speed airflow of 400 RPM. It has been equipped with a 100% copper motor with double ball bearings technology for smooth operations.

It is one of the best Orient ceiling fan in India that is available in a metallic finish motor ring and blade trims that add to the decor of the room. Orient Ceiling Fan Price: Rs. 1,499.







Orient Electric 1200mm BLDC Smart Ceiling Fan





It is one of the most stylish ceiling fan in India that has been designed with inverter technology that saves up to 40% more energy than regular fans.

It has been made with high-grade compounded polymers (Glass Filled ABS) for high durability and the Blade profile is inspired by aerodynamic design for higher thrust and air delivery. It is one of the premium ceilings fan that you can buy in 2023. Orient Ceiling Fan Price: Rs. 9,620.







Orient Electric Subaris 5-Blade Ceiling Fan





It is a 5-blade ceiling fan that comes with a 100% Copper Motor with double ball bearing technology for smooth motor operation and longer durability. It is one of the best orient ceiling fan in India that comes with a 5-blade design with a wide sweep size of 1300 mm and high air delivery of 270 CMM.

It is available with a Royal design with magnificent carvings, a wooden finish, aluminum blades, and decorative glass lampshades. Orient Ceiling Fan Price: Rs. 7,215.





FAQs: Best Orient Ceiling Fan in India





1. Which Orient fan is best?

Orient Electric Subaris 5-Blade Ceiling Fan is one of the all-time best ceiling fan in India that you can buy in 2023.





2. Which is the No. 1 ceiling fan company in India?

Atom Berg. It is India's fastest-growing fan company. The firm has produced many great models packed with cutting-edge technology in ceiling fans, table fans, wall fans, and other products





3. Which one is better: Havells or orient?

Orient is better than Havells in many terms, they have a wide range of the best ceiling fan in India.





4. How many blades is best for a ceiling fan?

Most ceiling fans designed for the home come with 4 to 5 blades for the ideal balance between the amount of air circulated and the amount of ambient noise.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.