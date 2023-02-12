Best Crompton Fan in India (February 2023)

Crompton Fan: The market is loaded with a wide range of ceiling fan brands, Crompton Greaves is one of the leading ceiling brands in India. It was built in 1878 and the organization was established by Col. B.E.M Crompton with its head office in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The brand is known for fabricating top and great-quality ceiling fans in India.





Crompton is one of the main organizations that accomplished more than 1 million deals in a year in 1989. The brand has been developing at the speed of 15 percent consistently every year. They have a wide range of best ceiling fans that come with a wide range of designs and high-performing speeds. Check out the best Crompton Fan in India here that is perfect to buy in 2023.





Best Crompton Fan in India

Here is the best Ceiling fan that comes from one trusted brand like Crompton.





Crompton Energion HS (48 inch) BLDC Ceiling Fan





This Crompton fan is one of the top-selling models, this 48-inch ceiling fan comes with low energy consumption and offers superior performance with a voltage range of 90V-300V. It has been controlled via a remote which makes it easier to operate.





This Crompton Fan is one of the best ceiling fan in India that comes with 370 RPM spin speed for better performance. Crompton Fan Price: Rs. 3,000.







Crompton Hill Briz Deco (48 inch) Designer Ceiling Fan





It is one of the best Crompton fan in India that is available in a premium design with a strong cooling effect. It has been equipped with a 100% Copper motor and double ball bearings and dynamically balanced blades for long-lasting performance.

The blade of this ceiling fan is powder coated for corrosion resistance and it is very easy to clean and offers superior airflow. Crompton Fan Price: Rs. 2,380.







Crompton Uranus (48-inch) Decorative Ceiling Fan





It is one of the best ceiling fan in India that comes with decorative lighting and is the perfect one for the living room. This Crompton fan is made with a premium under light with intricate lamp shades and a gold finish design making it more elegant.

It enhances the look of the room and comes with a convenient pull cord for speed and light control. The motor has been made with 100% copper, durable ball bearings, and dynamically balanced blades with an anti-rust body. Crompton Fan Price: Rs. 8,499.









Crompton Silent Pro Enso (48 inch) Active BLDC Ceiling Fan





This white color best Crompton fan in India is perfect for your living area. It is a 5-star rated product that consumes less energy and this fan can be controlled by the remote. The blade design of this ceiling fan reduces air friction and provides high speed and performance.





Crompton's Active BLDC Motor is known for its high Energy Efficiency. It is designed to work efficiently between a Wide Voltage Range of 90V - 300V with a high Power Factor of 0.98 making it one of the best ceiling fan in India. Crompton Fan Price: Rs. 6,990.







FAQs: Best Crompton Fan in India





1. Which brand is best for ceiling fan?

The market is loaded with a wide range of ceiling fan brands in India, and Crompton, atomberg, and Usha are the leading brand ceiling fan brands in India.





2. Is a 3 or 5 blade ceiling fan better?

There is a common misconception that five ceiling fan blades work better than four or even three blades. Homeowners assume that five blades mean better air movement, circulation, and less cooling costs, but in reality, all five blades do add aesthetic appeal.





3. Which type of fan is best for home?

A fan that comes with a copper motor and a 5-star rating is the best ceiling fan in India.





4. Which is best, Crompton or Orient?

Crompton Greaves provides an additional safety cable for mechanical holding in addition to the required inventory and Crompton Greaves is the No.1 brand for ceiling fans.





