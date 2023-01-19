Best Ceiling Fans To Buy in 2023: Get Good Air Circulation And Optimum Cooling

Best Ceiling Fans: If you are looking for a pocket-friendly way to cool your room, then look no further than a ceiling fan. A fan blows the air and cools your room and it is one of the most commonly used appliances in India. The market is loaded with a wide range of models and designs that are durable and best for every home.





If you are looking for the same, then here we have shared the 5 best ceiling fans to buy in 2023. These ceiling fans are available from top brands like Usha, Orient, Crompton, and more. Select the best high-speed ceiling fan that solves all of your problems.





Read More: Ceiling Fan Price.





Best Ceiling Fans in India: Excellent Options To Buy This Summer

Here are the top notch ceiling fans that you can buy on Amazon as the summer is about to come in a few months.





Crompton Energion (48-inch) Ceiling Fan

Crompton is one of the leading electronics brands in India that has a wide range of ceiling fans. This Crompton Fan comes with 370 RPM speed and it has been controlled by a remote.

It is available in white color and has been powered with Active BLDC technology which consumes low power and makes it more durable. It is one of the best ceiling fans to buy in 2023. Crompton Fan Price: Rs. 3,049.







Havells Festiva 1200mm Dust Resistant Ceiling Fan

The Blade size of this Havells Festiva is 1200 MM and they are available in a unique design. Havells is one of the trusted Indian brands that deliver cool and refreshing air. It is available in an elegant metallic paint finish as this fan adds to your home decor.

This Ceiling fan has been topped with dust resistance and offers a sparkling look that adds charm to your cocoon’s interior. Havell Ceiling Fan Price: Rs. 2,799.







Orient Electric Wendy 1200mm Ceiling Fan

This Orient fan comes with a 100% copper motor with durable ball-bearing technology for smooth motor operations. It is one of the best ceiling fans in India that is available in multiple color options.

It is available in a sleek metallic finish with a lacquer coating that provides long life and elegant looks. It comes with coated blades to suit the modern decor of your home. Orient Ceiling Fan Price: Rs. 2,850.







Usha Striker Galaxy 1200mm Goodbye Dust Ceiling Fan

This Usha Fan comes with a Robust motor that delivers 385 RPM speed to deliver an amazing performance. It has been coated with superior Novel silane paint technology with Asian Paints that are equipped with dust, oil, and water-repelling properties.

It comes with a 100% copper motor making it one of the best ceiling fans in India to buy in 2023. Usha Ceiling Fan Price: Rs. 2,499.





FAQs: Best Ceiling Fans in India





1. Which ceiling fans are best in India?

Crompton Fan is one of the top best ceiling fans in India that comes with a wide range of options along with an attractive design and more.





2. Which brand ceiling fan is better?

Orient Fans are the all-time best and top-selling ceiling fans in India. They are available for everyone from budget to premium ceiling fans.





3. Which ceiling fan is less noisy?

Ceiling fans that work on noise below 52 dB all the time are less noisy ceiling fans in India.





