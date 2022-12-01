Dishwasher Price List in India 2022: Quiet, Efficient, And Long Lasting Dishwasher Machines

Dishwasher Price: We have adapted advanced technology when we are talking about washing machines, refrigerators, and more but what about cleaning the utensils manually? The market has a wide range of dishwasher that comes with various wash programs and setting. These dishwasher machines are best suited for Indian utensils along with oily and greasy.





If you are planning to buy a dishwasher, then check out the best options available on Amazon here. These machines come from LG, Voltas, IFB, Faber, and more which are trusted brands for many years. It's time to upgrade your top dishwashers.





Dishwasher Price List in India

Here is the all-time best Dishwasher that is available online on Amazon. Check out their price list here and reduce all of your utensil cleaning loads from today onwards.















IFB is one of the leading dishwasher brands, this IFB dishwasher comes with 12 Place settings and has 8 wash programs to offer the best wash to your utensils. This dishwasher provides hygiene and germ-free washing as utensils are cleaned at a temperature of 70 degrees.





It is one of the best dishwasher machines in India that comes with a flexible half load and you can also use the program to save more water. IFB Dishwasher Price: Rs 27,980.















This Voltas dishwasher comes with 8 wash settings and its ECO program helps to save more water and electricity while washing the dishes. It has 6 wash programs and the inbuilt heater helps to remove grease and oily utensils along with germs and bacteria.





This top dishwasher has 2 spray levels to wash dishes in the upper and lower racks and provides superior washing and drying. It is available in a compact design that suits your kitchen. Voltas Dishwasher Price: Rs 24,990.















LG dishwasher is one of the leading brands in this category, it has 9 wash programs that are suitable for all kinds of utensils including stainless steel, ceramic and etc. it is also ideal for dishes with oil and masala stains.





It has 14 place settings and the multi-motion spray and the high-pressure jets provide maximum coverage to the things clean in one wash which makes it one of the best LG dishwashers in India. LG Dishwasher Price: Rs 51,309.















This 12 Place setting dishwasher is best suited for medium to large-sized families. It comes with 6 wash programs and can wash all the Indian utensils oily and greases. It consumes around 10-17 L depending on the wash programs.





It comes with height-adjustable upper track and foldable racks and has a salt and rinse aid indicator which makes it one of the best dishwasher machines. Faber is one of the leading dishwasher brands in India. Faber Dishwasher Price: Rs 33,647.















AmazonBasics is one of the fastest growing kitchen appliances brands on Amazon, this dishwasher machine comes with 6 wash programs that wash all types of utensils and heavily soiled crockery like Kadhai and more.





It makes low noise and takes 8L of water in every wash cycle which is very nominal. AmazonBasic Dishwasher Price: Rs 17,990.







