Sandwich Makers: Prepare Delicious And Nutritious Loaded Sandwiches Easily And Quickly

Sandwich Makers: Who doesn't enjoy a tasty sandwich? The most versatile food item is a sandwich. Every sandwich has a distinctive flavor and tastes whether it has cheese, vegetables, or Indian spices. You need a sandwich toaster to make the sandwich crispy from the outside without burning it. Now you can cook cafe-type sandwiches with the help of a sandwich maker. Enjoy a healthy and lip-smacking breakfast quickly and easily. If you are a bread lover then having this in your kitchen is a must.

It just takes a few seconds for a sandwich maker to heat up after being turned on. Non-stick plates with ergonomic design are wipeable after each usage, making them ready for your subsequent round of delicious toasties. Some types even have detachable plates that can be quickly and easily cleaned by putting them in the dishwasher or soaking them in the sink. Sandwich toasters are fantastic if you don't have a lot of extra space because they are so simple to store.





This grill sandwich toaster from Prestige helps you in preparing hot and delicious sandwiches within a few minutes. The nonstick coating on the grill plates is two times more durable. It immediately dispenses the extra butter and oil when cooking, resulting in healthier cooking. The indication lights show you when your grill is plugged in, when it is preheated, and when it is ready to cook a delicious meal. Prestige Sandwich Toaster Price: Rs 1340.













You can simultaneously make 4 sandwiches using this Borosil sandwich maker. The oil collector tray ensures that the sandwich maker only uses the appropriate amount of oil or butter. It comes with Stainless Steel Mirror Finish Body. The 1000W power, combined with the deep ribs plates for crisp grilling will ensure that you get perfectly toasted sandwiches quickly. Borosil Sandwich Toaster Price: Rs 3009.













KENT Sandwich Grill is designed to effortlessly cook anything with its adjustable height, including toasting a big burger, grilling seafood, or simply roasting vegetables. Additionally, the ergonomic handle makes it easier to lift it without worrying about safety. You can make a perfect 3 layered sandwich in this compact and sleek appliance. Once your food is prepared, the automatic temperature feature turns off making it safe to use. Kent Sandwich Toaster Price: Rs 1599.













Enjoy a delicious healthy breakfast easily with this Lifelong Sandwich Griller. This grill sandwich maker allows you to make 2 sandwiches at a time. Additionally, it uses less energy, and the hinged lock makes cooking simple and prevents messy cleanup. The non-stick plates are coated with premium quality Teflon that helps in removing the sandwich easily. Lifelong Sandwich Toaster Price: Rs 899.













This sandwich maker from Cello comes with heat resistant bakelite body that is cool to touch while operational. The light indicators make grilling easy and safe. The nonstick heating plate helps in making oil-free sandwiches. The ergonomic design makes it easy to carry and store. Cello Sandwich Toaster Price: Rs 1199.









Benefits Of Sandwich Makers





Sleek design that hardly takes any space

Hassle-Free and Quick cooking

Easy to clean

Prepare multiple sandwiches at a time

Comes with auto cut off feature to ensure safety





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.