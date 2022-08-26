Pressure Cookers: To Reduce Cooking Time And Ensure A Better Nutrient Retention

Cooking in a pressure cooker saves both time and energy. Food cooked in cookers is high in Nutrients and vitamins, making meals healthier than those prepared in traditional pots and pans. This is because pressure cookers retain more nutrients than regular cookware. Pressure cookers can finish the cooking process about 30% faster than traditional methods.

Before buying a pressure cooker you must check the capacity. Pressure cookers of 5 litres, 3 litres, and 2 litres are available depending upon your need. Cooking residues on the stovetop, walls and counters, are common when using standard stovetop pots. Steam and oils escape from open cookware and settle on these surfaces, requiring some cleanup after the meal has been cooked. A pressure cooker, on the other hand, has a tightly fitting lid that keeps any splashes or spatters from escaping the cooking vessel. This also eliminates the need for additional cleanup if there are any boilovers. Pressure cookers are typically available in 2-litre, litre, 3-litre, and 5-litre container combinations.

To help you choose the right pressure cookers , check out our top picks:













Hawkins pressure cooker is made with a hard anodised body and stainless steel lid. With 3 litres capacity, it is ideal to cook for 3-4 persons. The cooker body is given the proper curvature, which has three advantages: food is easy to stir, helps prevent the food from sticking or burning and clean-up is an easy task. The cooker is sturdy and gives an easy grip to handle. This also ensures the highest levels of hygiene and durability. The automatic Safety Valve is positioned so that, if activated, the steam and food are safely deflected downwards. Hawkins Pressure Cooker Price: Rs 2,149.













This Prestige Cooker comes with an induction base and a capacity of 2 litres. Made with premium quality stainless steel this pressure cooker gives an aesthetic look and long-lasting durability. The unique base, in addition to being compatible with induction cooktops, ensures even heat distribution with no hot spots. The features ensure safe and fast cooking. In case there is any blockage of the vent tube, the CGRS will release the steam from the cooktop making it safe for usage. Prestige Pressure Cooker Price: Rs 2,198.













If you are looking for a strong, sturdy and durable pressure cooker, this one from Pigeon will fit your need. The four-level security gives you safe cooking and prevents accidents. Besides saving time and energy it helps to retain the nutrients present in food thus making any dish healthy. This 3-litre pressure cooker is made of superior quality virgin aluminium and comes with an ergonomic bakelite handle for ease of use. Pigeon Pressure Cooker Price: Rs 2,198.













Designed ergonomically and aesthetically this pressure cooker from Butterfly gives a perfect grip while cooking. This pressure cooker stainless steel is ideal for 3-4 members and reduces cooking time. The safety feature is specially formulated of a food-grade rubber gasket for longer life and a gasket release system. The lock-down lid also means there will be fewer spills to deal with. The handle comes with a special lock arrangement for uni-directional rotation. Butterfly Pressure Cooker Price: Rs 1,549.













Pigeon Pressure Cooker comes with a specially designed ergonomic handle to ensure smooth handling, better grip and support. The sturdy and durable cooker is metal spoon friendly, scratch-resistant, and corrosion-resistant. With a capacity of 5 litres, it is suitable for large families. Helping in saving energy this pressure cooker is durable and made of high-quality aluminium. Pigeon Pressure Cooker Price: Rs 1,945.





