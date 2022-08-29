Pressure Cookers Combo: To Complete Your Kitchen Chores With Ease

Pressure Cookers Combo: With a busy schedule all women want to save time in cooking. They want to cook healthy and tasty food quickly as they may be occupied with other household chores or may be busy with official work. To ease out cooking pressure a good pressure cooker combo may help to prepare multiple dishes like daal, rice, boiled vegetable, chicken, and many more within a short time period. In this Indian cooker, you can make one pot meal and enhance the flavor of the food.

Regular pots tend to leave cooking residues on the control panel, stove top, and other nearby surfaces including walls and counters. A pressure cooker allows steam and oils to escape, which collect on these surfaces and typically need to be cleaned off after the meal is prepared. These durable cookers are used in everyday kitchen work and are safe to use. They are available in different size combos of 2 liters. 3 liters, 5 liters, etc.





Pressure Cookers Combo: Check out the top picks













Made of high-quality aluminum this pressure cooker combo from Pigeon comes with a capacity of 2, 3 & 5 Litre. It has an ergonomic user-friendly handle that gives a perfect grip and allows you to touch the handle even when the cooker is hot. You can cook multiple dishes at a time and use this by looking at the capacity of the dish. For preparing larger quantities use the 5-liter cooker. Pigeon Pressure Cooker Price: Rs 1999.













For better safety and security this Prestige Cooker is made of superior quality virgin aluminum. The combo has 5, 3, and 2 liters pressure cookers. The feature of the metallic safety plug releases more steam when the pressure exceeds the safe threshold. The Pressure indicator let you know when it is safe to open the cooker. You can use this pressure cooker on both induction and gas stoves. Prestige Pressure Cooker Price: Rs 2949.













This Butterfly Cooker is made of stainless steel and adds beauty to your kitchen. The food-grade virgin aluminum ensures better hygiene and long life. The ergonomically designed handles give a comfortable grip. The weight is set with a precise design to control cooking steam pressure. Make food healthier and tastier with these stainless steel cookers. Butterfly Pressure Cooker Price: Rs 3999.













This combo set from Hawkins comes in 2 sizes- 3 liters and 5 liters. The curved body design helps in easy stirring, easy removal of food, and better visibility of food. The Improved Vent Weight gives more efficiency, less dal sprouting, cooks faster, and saves fuel. The Shielded Safety Valve deflects steam making it safer to cook. Hawkins Pressure Cooker Price: Rs 2885.













This outer lid pressure cooker combo from Pigeon comes with an induction base making it compatible to cook in both gas and induction. The special design can produce a stable environment that enables the use of exact and steady pressures for cooking. This produces quicker and more reliable results. Now get food on the table quickly because the cooking time is significantly decreased and dishes cook up to 70% faster. Pigeon Pressure Cooker Price: Rs 2032.









This Silver color Aluminium Cooker from Prestige 2 liter, 3 liters, and 5 liters. The features include Unique Lid, Mini Metallic safety Plug, Durable Handles, Anti-bulge Induction Base, and a Controlled Gasket-release System. It helps to preserve all of the tastes that may be lost when cooking traditionally. That increases the flavor of foods prepared under pressure. Prestige Pressure Cooker Price: Rs 3399.





Things to consider when buying pressure cookers





A cover-locking safety system

Steam baskets

Size

Pressure indicator





