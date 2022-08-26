Non Stick Pans For Preparing Delicious Food With Less Oil: Spectacular Picks At Affordable Prices

Non stick pans are fashionable, with a visual appearance that is appropriate for modern kitchens. There are also numerous health advantages to using non stick frying pans. The need for large amounts of butter or cooking oil is no longer necessary because non stick cookware sets require less fat to prevent sticking thus, resulting in healthier meals.

Non stick cookware distributes heat evenly and does not overheat, making it the best choice for the busy home chef. Not only that but the food can be cooked in less time than traditional cookware, giving you and your loved ones more time to relax and spend with the family! Regular cooking utensils absorb a lot of oil while cooking, making them difficult to clean. Non-stick cookware, as you may know, has a coating that prevents food from sticking and is thus simple to use and clean.





Check out our recommendations for non stick pans













This complete cookware sets non stick from Pigeon includes 1 Tawa, 1 Fry Pan, 4 Kitchen Tool Set, and Kadai with glass lid. The 5 layer coating from Whitford makes the set smoother to use and easy to clean. Now you can saute veggies, make omelets, and many dishes with less oil and without sticking to the pan. Made with Italian technology, which increases the product's strength and allows for greater flexibility. The complete set is non-toxic and lightweight. Pigeon Non Stick Pan Price: Rs 1398.









One of the renowned brands in the cookware industry, Hawkins is made of high-quality which makes it the best non stick pan. Aside from the frying pan with rounded sides and extra height, these all-purpose pans are deeper and can be used for sautéing, stir-frying, and deep-frying in addition to frying. Conducts heat fast and evenly you can prepare the dish in a short time. Hawkins Non Stick Pan Price: Rs 925.













Prestige Non Stick Pan is made of aluminum with a non-induction base to give better durability and high performance. This frying pan has a scratch-resistant nonstick coating. You can use any spoon for stirring as it is metal friendly. The sturdy handles make it safe to use even when the pan is hot. The dimension of this pan is 34 x 22 x 7 Centimeters. Prestige Non Stick Pan Price: Rs 509.













If you love grilled food then this non-stick grill pan from Cello can be the right pick for you. You can easily grill sandwiches, chicken, and vegetables with this pan. Ergonomic design gives super convenience in cooking. This cherry color pan will look classy in your modular kitchen. This has a capacity of 1.8 liters and is lightweight. Cello Non Stick Pan Price: Rs 664.









This multi-purpose non stick Tawa from Carote can help you in fast and healthy cooking. You can make roti, dosa, tortilla, and many dishes in this non stick Tawa pan. For quick and easy cleaning just wipe the interior and exterior of the pans gently with a soft sponge. Energy-saving heat storage technology helps in making the perfect food. This is made of high-quality granite material and an unbreakable tawa. Carote Non Stick Pan Price- Rs 1198.





Benefits of cooking in Non stick pans:





Durable and affordable

Saves time and energy

Easy to clean

Requires less oil and makes food healthy

Scratch Resistant





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.