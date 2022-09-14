Home Electric Tandoors: Prepare Lip Smacking Tandoori Dishes Right At Home

Home Electric Tandoors: People from all parts of India especially from North India prefer having tandoori food. Now with the help of a home tandoor machine, you can prepare many tandoori dishes a home. This versatile kitchen appliance can make Rotis, naans, pizzas, chicken tikka, kebabs, and lots more at home. You may easily prepare tasty Indian food at home with the use of tandoors with electric motors. The interesting designs and small sizes of electric kitchen appliances make it possible to prepare restaurant-style meals in the convenience of your own home. They are durable, safe, and easy to use.





They also help in making healthy food. With the help of the grill machine electric it prepares food just like a traditional clay oven. Now making tandoor items are easier as you do not require coal to prepare food. With the help of an electric tandoor, you may indulge in healthier versions of your favorite foods and cravings that are lower in fat and calories and lose virtually no nutrients during cooking.





Read More: Best frying pans under 7000





Home Electric Tandoors





This machine is best suited for your modern kitchen. An electric tandoor cooks in a way that greatly enhances flavor retention. Furthermore, a tandoor may make food that is quite crispy yet requires almost no usage of cooking oils. Check out the top picks:













This tandoor maker from Bright Berg comes with stainless steel element that helps in fast heating. They are ideal for grilling, roasting, toasting, and baking. You can make scrumptious food like chicken tikka, pizza, cake, paneer tikka, kebab, etc easily with less oil. It prepares food to perfection without overcooking it. Electric Tandoor Prize: Rs 3039.













H Hy-tec (Device) has ergonomic wooden handles on both sides to grill safely and with perfection. It gives a smoky taste with coal-based cooking. Your BBQ will survive for many years since they are constructed to the highest standards utilizing premium, long-lasting materials like cast iron and exceptional powder coating finishes. It comes with a charcoal tray, food grill, and 7 skewers. Electric Tandoor Price: Rs 3499.













This Wonderchef Tandoor for home is a unique combination of oven and tandoor and can work on your gas stove. Cooking with 360° convection is possible by the crown inside the aluminum lid, which serves as a hot-air reflector and rotates the air all around. With the help of see-through glass, you can observe the different stages of cooking. The bottom tray is used to cook cakes, gravies, and bhaji. The top tray is used to cook tandoori delicacies. Electric Tandoor Price: Rs 4999.





Read More: Best Air Fryer In India













This electric portable tandoor from Tomdoxx can be used for both indoor and outdoor barbeque. You can adjust the temperature as per your cooking need. The temperature automatically gets cut off when it exceeds the temperature. You can cook inside the house as it is smoke-free. Electric Tandoor Price: Rs 1520.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.