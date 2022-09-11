Hand Blenders Under 3000: Small And Portable Machine For Blending And Chopping Vegetables Easily

Hand Blenders Under 3000: Almost all Indian recipes include the same spices like tomato puree, onion, ginger garlic paste, chutney, and making the batter. Preparing all these ingredients is a tedious task. Adding a hand blender to your kitchen appliances can reduce your cooking time. This small and portable machine is affordable and can be used conveniently. They are versatile as they not only makles paste and puree but can also chop vegetable and helps in making many dishes. This portable blender makes less noise and gives a fine smooth paste of spices.





Blenders are easy to use and clean. Since they are small and handy it does not take up much space in your kitchen. You will be surprised to know that they can also be used in making fresh smoothies at home. With the correct gadgets, kitchen tasks may be completed quickly and easily.





Read More: For mixers grinders click here





Hand Blenders Under 3000:





This multi-functional appliance consists of cutting blades at the end which helps in making versatile recipes. Check out some top picks of the best hand blenders in India:













This Philips Hand Blender comes with two different blades for whipping of cream, eggs, and whisking beverages, making it a versatile machine. Your daily chores can become easy with the help of this blender. The feature of a single trigger press helps in the quick blending of ingredients. The 250W powerful motor supports the processing of tough ingredients. Philips Hand Blender Price: Rs 1695.









Now making fresh drinks, soups and smoothies are easier with Orpat Hand Blender. You can make anything with ease. They are also easy to clean. The 230 Watt power in this hand blender is evenly balanced for power and long-lasting reliability. The sleek, stylish look with an ergonomic handle and control switch feels comfortable in your hand and makes operation quick and easy. Orpat Hand Blender Price: Rs 749.





Read More: Food Processors













You can control the speed while making paste as this Kent hand blender comes with variable speed control. This stainless steel machine makes less noise and can blend hot and cold ingredients easily. This lightweight blender comes with a detachable shaft to make your intelligent kitchen helper easy to use and clean. This powerful appliance can make your kitchen chores much easier and hassle-free. Kent Hand Blender Price: Rs 1398.













With 1000 Watt this Inalsa Hand Blender comes with a 600 ml multipurpose jar to perform all your cooking tasks efficiently. With the help of a sturdy and multifunctional blender, you can prepare nutritious, delicious food and drinks with little effort. This comes with a detachable stainless-steel blending Wand. Inalsa Hand Blender Price: Rs 2895.













Perfect for daily use, this Prestige hand blender is durable and made of superior quality. Due to its small body and ergonomic design, the hand blender provides you with the ideal grip giving complete freedom and flexibility. The impeccable super-sharp stainless steel blades grind and blend everything with perfection. Prestige Hand Blender Price: Rs 899.





Benefits Of Hand Blenders:





Versatile as they can prepare many things

Easy to use and clean

Small and portable

Makes less noise





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.