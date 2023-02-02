5 Electric Rice Cookers Under 3000

Electric Rice Cookers: Unable to cook perfect rice dish? No worries!! With the help of an electric rice cooker, you can prepare all rice dishes with perfection and easily. Just add the rice and pour the required quantity of water and then press the button. That it. Is it not easy? Additionally, rice cookers keep food warm for a very long period. Electric rice cookers come in a wide variety of styles nowadays, each with its own features and functionality. These are used to prepare rice and improve its flavor and fluff. The rice is kept moist in the cookers until it is served. Due to the large selection of rice cookers, customers have numerous options. This cookware is very helpful for everyday use.





The rice cooker price varies by brand and features. So, if you are looking for the best rice cookers under 3000 you may get many options. This is a versatile cooker. So, not just rice, treat yourselves to hot khichdi, super-soft idlis, Dalia, and lots more. An electric rice cooker saves time, saves fuel, and is multifunctional.





To help you in making multiple rice dishes with great perfection check out some of the best electric rice cookers.





Prestige PRWO 1.8





The Prestige electric rice cooker comes in a portable design. Suitable for small and medium-sized families the capacity of this cooker is 1.8 liters. The cool touch handles make it easy to carry.





Designed with a high-quality stainless steel lid to provide durability. The detachable power cord design makes it easier to carry around when traveling. Prestige Electric Cooker Price: Rs 2,160.





Pigeon by Stovekraft Joy





This Pigeon electric rice cooker is sturdy and strong. You can cook perfect rice dishes preserving the nutrients and taste. Easy to clean and use this cooker also elevates the look of your kitchen. You can





keep the food warm for up to 5 hours. The heating plate spreads uniform heating to the aluminum pots for effective cooking. Pigeon Electric Cooker Price: Rs 1,799.





USHA Steamer





Rice is a staple in Indian cuisine and it makes sense that users may want to buy an electric cooker that specializes in cooking rice. This electric rice cooker from USHA comes with a dual heater for

cooking and keeps rice warm for a longer time. Whether you prefer sticky rice or soft rice you can prepare the rice texture as per your taste buds. USHA Electric Rice Cooker Price: Rs 2,799





Panasonic 18 Rice Cooker





With this Panasonic rice cooker, you have the choice to cook multiple rice dishes in a few minutes. With a good capacity of 1.8 liters, the cooker is perfect for a small nuclear family to prepare





delectable meals every day. This has the function of auto-cooking, and auto-cut-off, and the plastic handles are heat resistant. Panasonic Electric Rice Cooker Price: Rs 2,336.





SOLARA Automatic Rice Cooker





If you love to have warm and fluffy rice then this is the best electric rice cooker for your family. As Indian cooking is all about making multiple dishes at a time this appliance can help you in many





ways. This is designed to give you complete flexibility and comfort while cooking. SOLARA Electric Rice Cooker Price: Rs 2,199.





Electric Rice Cookers: FAQ





1. Which brand is the best for electric rice cookers?

There are many brands that offer the best electric rice cooker. However, Panasonic and Prestige are the top-rated ones.





2. Is it good to cook rice in an electric rice cooker?

Yes, if you are running short of time and want to get the perfect rice dish then these cookers are the best choice.





3. Can we boil potatoes in an electric rice cooker?

Yes, in some rice cookers, you can boil potatoes.





4. Can we cook khichdi in a rice cooker?

Yes, you can cook khichdi in a rice cooker.







