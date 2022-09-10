Durable Dosa Tawas To Prepare Mouth Watering Dosa At Home Flawlessly

Dosa Tawas: Now you do not have to worry about the dosa sticking on the surface as the non stick dosa Tawa transmits low heat and helps the thin layer of dosa cook uniformly. These tawa are different from normal tawa because of their thicker surface. They come in different types like- iron dosa tawa, nonstick dosa tawa, and cast iron dosa tawa. You can cook many things other than dosa like chilla, pancakes, uttapam, etc. These tawa makes your kitchen chores simple and easy.





Without the usage of much oil, you can prepare healthy and tasty dosa. These tawas are lighter in weight and come in high-grade quality. They make dosa quickly and easily so even a beginner can use this. Now preparing dosa is easy and you do not have to go out. You can make it whenever you want in a fresh and healthy way. You can also make varieties of parathas in this tawa.





Read More: Non stick pans for preparing delicious food.





Best Dosa Tawas





Check out our recommendations before purchasing a brand new dosa tawa:













With the right curve and thickness, this Hawkins Dosa Tava gives a perfect crisp dosa. To ensure that you spread the batter easily and prevent spillage of oil it comes in a flat design. The strong stainless steel rivets firmly attached to the thick stainless steel handle make sure that the handle never becomes loose. Hawkins Dosa Tawa Price: Rs 1649.













You can use this Rocka Tawa Dosa on gas, electric, or induction stovetops. Preparing dos in this Tawa not only makes it delicious but also makes it healthy as it increases the iron content of the food and helping in making food with less oil. This cast iron round shape Tawa is easy to clean and maintain. Rock Dosa Tawa Price: Rs 999.













The granite finish coating's durability and scratch resistance from Prestige will give you an amazing cooking experience. This Tawa is compatible with a dishwasher and you can clean them easily. With the two-layer metallic finish, you do not have to worry about the exterior of the Tawa. Even after cooking it numerous times, it stays like a brand new one. Prestige Dosa Tawa Price: Rs 1055.













This cast iron tawa from Meyer comes with two side handles and has a long lifespan as they are strong. Due to its ability to handle the highest cooking temperatures without bending, breaking, or suffering any other damage, cast iron is the king of even heating and heat retention. The flat surface allows you to make perfect crisp dosa. Meyer Dosa Tawa Price: Rs 2940.













This non stick tawa from Amazon is made of 100% virgin aluminum. It is best for daily use because of its strong and sturdy features. The two-layer non stick coating gives healthy and tasty food. This comes with a smooth and firm grip with a 13 cm long cool touch Bakelite handle and double rivets. Amazon Dosa Tawa Price: Rs 469.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.