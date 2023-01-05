Best Philips Air Fryer With Excellent Features For Healthy Cooking

Philips Air Fryer: People all over the world are getting health conscious day by day. They tend to avoid deep-fried food and switch to pan-fried dishes. For all these reasons air fryers have become a popular choice in every Indian kitchen. You can prepare tasty and crispy snacks with little effort and in quick time. If you are planning to get one to cut the calories but not the taste then the Philips air fryer can be the right pick. Equipped with all the latest features this air fryer meets all your cooking needs. Turn unhealthy fries, fritters, tikkis, nuggets, and chicken into healthy ones by using minimal to no oil. The preset menu helps in making the cooking process easier. This kitchen appliance comes in a compact design and great functionality.





Philips air fryer is a renowned brand known to design high-quality products. Prepare a fast, healthy, and delicious meal with just a push of a button. Food inside the air fryer is cooked with the help of hot air circulation which makes the food crispy from the outside and soft from the inside.













Philips Air Fryer





If you are looking to cook healthy food and upgrade your kitchen with Philips Air Fryer then we have shortlisted some of the best ones. Check out!!









This Philips air fryer has a 1400-watt motor to cook food faster. With just the touch of a button, you can easily prepare your favorite snack with the help of the push button. The air fryer automatically shuts off when the food basket is taken out of it. You can grill, roast, bake, and fry food.

Furthermore, this Philips air fryer is simple to clean. For small families, individuals, couples, and bachelors, this 4.1-liter air fryer is a great option. It comes with seven settings and the keep warm function mode, keeps food hot for up to 30 minutes. Philips Air Fryer Price: Rs 8,799.









Quick air technology, which uses a high air intensity for heating, is how this Philips air fryer operates. Heat is equally moved in all directions because of the starfish-shaped design at the bottom





of the food chamber. Your food will be healthier because it is cooked with 90% less fat. Additionally, it has a capacity of 4.1L. This air fryer also features a touch screen and a keep warm that keeps meals warm for 30 minutes. Philips Air Fryer Price: Rs 7,199.









Explore this Philips Air Fryer comes with 7 preset menus making it ideal for Indian cooking. Cook healthy and delicious snacks using less oil with this air fryer. This air fryer price is affordable and the

elegant look will add beauty to your kitchen. Easy to use and clean you can roast, broil, steam, and reheat easily in this versatile kitchen appliance. Philips Air Fryer Price: Rs 8,580.





This air fryer is great value for money. There are two large knobs on the outer body- temperature and timer controls. Fast air technology also makes it easier to prepare and cook foods with less fat.

The food container can be easily cleaned with the help of Quick Clean technology. It also includes a non-stick surface that makes dishwashing safe and simple. It is an automatic air fryer with temperature control, a cool wall exterior, and auto-shutoff features. Philips Air Fryer Price: Rs 7,530.









Purchase this Philips air fryer comes in a simple design making it easy to use. You can roast and bake food with ease. With little to no oil, you can make healthy and crispy dishes just like deep-fried





food. You can satiate your craving for crunchy and fried snacks with the help of this air fryer. Philips Air Fryer Price: Rs 6,890.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.