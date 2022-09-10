Best Frying Pans Under 7000: To Shallow Fry And Saute Veggies Or Meat

Best Frying Pans Under 7000: When you decide that you are going to eat healthy food the first things that come to your mind are to avoid fast food and deep-fried food. The best option for a portion of healthy food is to saute food like fish, vegetables, chicken, or even an omelette loaded with veggies. For healthy cooking with less consumption of oil having a frying pan is a must. This is very common cookware in every Indian kitchen. With even heat distribution you can cook with great speed.





You do not have to worry about food getting burnt or stick due to less oil. The non stick frying pans keep the original taste of every food making it crisp. Pan frying is healthier in comparison to deep frying. So even if you are on a diet you do not have to curb your taste buds as with the help of a frying pan you can cook and eat everything with less oil.





Best Frying Pans Under 7000





Check out our recommendations for the best frying pans with the latest designs:









From the renowned brand Hawkins, this frying pan helps you in cooking with no or less oil. It comes with a high-quality nonstick coating which prevents food from sticking. The well-balanced and cool handles are easy to hold while stir-frying. You can make multiple dishes quickly with fast heat distribution. Hawkins Frying Pan Price: Rs 1389.













The non stick surface of the Wonderchef Frying Pan makes cooking easier with less oil without flaking off the coating after usage. Virgin Aluminium is 9 times better conductor of heat, cooks faster, and saves energy and time. It comes with 5 layers of nonstick coating with MetaTuff. Make delicious uttapam, tikkis, sunny-side-up eggs, chillas, and many other dishes with this versatile pan. Wonderchef Frying Pan Price: Rs 1299.













The stainless steel frying pan from Meyer gives superior resistance to scratches, cracks, and dents in comparison to ordinary cookware. Since it doesn't impart any metallic qualities, dangerous compounds, or weird tastes into food, this is resistive to acidic foods. Meyer Frying Pan Price: Rs 3000.













Comes in a stylish design and unique color this frying pan from GreenLife is perfect for low oil cooking and is also easy to clean. You can also wash it in a dishwasher. It comes in three gorgeous finishes: turquoise, black, and burgundy. It also gives excellent heat conduction. GreenLife Frying Pan Price: Rs 6598.













The frying pan from Carote is made of premium quality granite making it durable and sturdy. After cooking food you can easily clean it. This frying pan also releases less smoke. Prepare multiple dishes in less oil with this pan. Carote Frying Pan Price: Rs 1019.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.