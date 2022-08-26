Best Electric Rice Cookers In India 2022: Now Get Your Food Ready Quickly

Electric rice cooker: Rice is the most preferred option in many Indian curry dishes. The more convenient option for cooking rice is an electric cooker. Cooking rice in the rice cooker is a simple and effective method. Simply place the rice and cold water in the dinner bowl and place them in the rice cooker.

Cooking rice in a regular saucepan can be hit or miss, and you may end up with soggy, sticky, or very dry rice. You can avoid this situation by cooking rice in a rice cooker. The electric rice cooker comes in a variety of capacities and has graduated marks on the side to help you add the exact amount of water you require for your rice. Rice electric cooker now has a variety of technological features that help prepare fluffy rice with the touch of a button.





Electric rice cooker: Check out some top picks















Prestigerice cooker can cut down your cooking time and cook other dishes too like porridge, soup, stew, pulao, idlis, and boil vegetables in a convenient and hassle-free way. The capacity is 400 grams and comes in a durable body to protect the cooker from dents and scratches. The feature of cool touch handles makes it safe to carry even if the food inside is hot. Prestige Rice Cooker Price: Rs 2,126.













The Panasonic Rice Cooker comes in stylish apple green color with a capacity of 2.2 liters. It comes with high quality anodized aluminum cooking pan, cooking plate, measuring cup, and one scoop. It is a quick and easy way to cook rice, with timer settings that will turn the cooker off after the desired amount of time has passed. Panasonic Rice Cooker Price: Rs 2,940.













With the Cuckoo rice cooker, you have the choice to cook such as white rice, scorched rice, and porridge as well as the versatile multi-cook option. This is ideal for a small family as the capacity is 6 cups. Whether you prefer sticky rice, soft rice, or savory rice, these three distinct options allow you to customize your rice texture. This is very simple and easy to use and clean. CUCKOO Rice Cooker Price: Rs 7,990.













Bajaj one of the well-known and renowned brands in kitchen appliances gives you the best rice cooker. Made with sturdy design, stainless steel, and plastic material it has a capacity of 1.8 liters. You can easily remove the power cord in case you are keeping the cooker on the dining table, or carry it somewhere else with its detachable cord. The cooker comes with a warranty of 2 years. Bajaj Rice Cooker Price: Rs 1,999.













This automatic rice cooker cooks food quickly and efficiently while also conserving energy. The Panasonic automatic cooker has a 1 Liter capacity and can cook up to 0.6 Kg of raw rice. It has a sturdy construction and an elegant design that complements the look of your kitchen. This rice cooker has an auto-cut-off option and keeps rice warm. Panasonic Rice Cooker Price: Rs 2,399.





Electric Rice Cooker: Why should you use it?





Easy to cook

Keeps rice warm

Has auto cut-off button

Easy to clean

Can also steam vegetables





