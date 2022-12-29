5 Best Electric Pressure Cookers: Cutting-Edge Appliance To Cook Multiple Dishes Quickly

Electric Pressure Cookers: The advancement of technology is not only limited to electronics but this can be seen in kitchen appliances too. One such great example is an electric pressure cooker. All the ladies be they stay-at-home moms or work cooking multiple dishes require a lot of time and energy. With the help of these modern days electric pressure cookers you can make healthy, nutritious, and lip-smacking dishes in no time. Make biryani, dal, curries, soup anything in this one-pot kitchen appliance. Also, cooking food creates mess all the over the kitchen making it look untidy. These cookers create less mess as everything is inside one pot. With a few whistles, your food is prepared and ready to serve.





You can boil, steam, stew, or saute food in these electric pressure cookers. Serve hot dinner on the table fast with the assistance of this pressure cooker. This cooker is designed to streamline your cooking process and make it a hassle-free one. In spite of spending less time in front of the stove, you can prepare food deliciously. This comes with all the safety features.













Electric Pressure Cookers





In case you wish to make your cooking experience stress-free then this pressure cooker can be a great choice.









Cook tasty and healthy meals like never before with the help of this Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker. Make quick breakfast, lunch, and dinner in this stainless steel cooker. Food retains more





nutrients and vitamins when cooked under a pressure cooker thus, making it a great choice for health-conscious people. This pressure cooker comes with a capacity of 6 Quarts making it ideal for a joint family. It operates with one touch menu. Instant Cooker Price: Rs 9,999.









The Electric Pressure Cookers are great for Indian cooking. The Geek Robocook cooker comes with 13 preset menus. Just with a touch of a button, you can cook the desired dish. Isn't cooking an easy

job? This cooker makes us feel so. Cook food without the gas stove as this is ideal for people living away from home. There is an egg cooker, steamer, rice cooker, and soup cooker included in this pressure cooker, and has a capacity of 5 liters. Geek Roboccok Cooker Price: Rs 7,499.









These easy-to-use electric pressure cookers work with all the advanced technology. Electric cookers are safer than traditional ones. This 6 liters pressure cooker ensures fast and easy cooking with

great taste. If you are working and have little time to cook food then try your hands at these pressure cookers. The Inner Cooking Pot comes in the highest food grade. Wellspire Cooker Price: Rs 5,999.

Nutri Pot Electric Pressure Cookers come in 7-in-1 functions to make your cooking swift and effortless. This comes in both 3 liters and 6 liters and has 18 pre-set functions. Make scrumptious

deserts, daal, soup, chicken stew everything in this one pot cooker. It keeps adjusting the heating intensity to help you make the perfect dish. The aluminum pot is long-lasting, non-reactive, and transmits heat evenly to prevent the burning of food. Wonderchef Cooker Price: Rs 5,899.









AGARO Electric Pressure Cookers are perfect for large families as it comes with a capacity of 3 liters. With the help of an LED display, you can check the temperature clearly. These cookers are





designed with 3 Multi-cooking functions- Porridge, steam, and slow cook. The rice cooker includes an inner bowl, stainless steel steaming basket, rice measuring cup, rice spatula, and soup ladle. AGARO Cooker Price: Rs 3,685.





