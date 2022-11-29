Best Air Fryers With Preset Menu For Making Healthy And Crispy Snacks Easily

Best Air Fryers: Consuming too much oil and having deep-fried dishes cause a great impact on our health. All fitness freak people look for a substitute for deep-fried food. Getting the best air fryer is the only option to prepare healthy and tasty food. Not only you can make delicious snacks but they can also be used for roasting vegetables, defrosting, baking cakes, etc. These air fryers with preset menus make your cooking easier. You can just have to press the option of the specific dish and this air fryer will do the work. Isn't it an amazing and smart way to cook food? This kitchen appliance is a must-have in your kitchen.





Air Fryers price varies from brand to brand and they also come with many features. Food cooked in this air fryer makes make crispy, crunchy from the outside, and soft and juicy from the inside making it more tempting. They are easy to operate and also easy to clean. As air fryers circulate hot air to cook the food this also eliminates the use of oil thus making food loaded with nutrition and vitamins. As so many things have been said about an air fryer why not get the best one for your family today?





Best Air Fryers





Explore a wide range of the best air fryers with a preset menu for healthy cooking at home:





This air fryer from INALSA comes with an 8-preset menu that automatically sets the timer as per the recipe. Cook delicious fries, sautee veggies, Tikki, sausage, etc in less time and in a healthy way. You can make multiple dishes with the help of this sir fryer with the pre-set menu. It comes with a capacity of 4 liters. INALSA Air Fryer Price: Rs 5826.





With 8 preset menu cook, bake, and reheat food in this Kent Air Fryer. Unlike traditional deep-fried food, these air fryers use less oil but still, there is no difference in the taste. As it comes with a capacity of 1.4kg this is ideal for small families. For easy reading, the appliance comes with an LED display and an advanced touchscreen. KENT Air Fryer Price: Rs 5,994.





Philips Air Fryer is specifically suitable for the Indian menu. So, for all you people who prefer having Indian snacks then this Philips Air Fryer is designed for your taste buds. You can roast, broil, steam, and reheat quickly and with ease. You can make multiple dishes using less oil making them healthy and delicious. Philips Air Fryer Price: Rs 8718.





In the world of the smart kitchen getting this smart air fryer from SOLARA becomes mandatory if you are looking for nutrient-rich and delectable food. Food gets cooked in less time with the feature of rapid 360° air circulation. The sleek and modern design air fryer will beautify your kitchen area. The capacity is 3.5 liters and is designed with an advanced touchscreen menu. SOLARA Air Fryer Price: Rs 5654.





Proscenic Air Fryer is upgraded with TurboAir Technology, which is more effective than regular air circulation technology. You can save both time and energy by preparing food in this air fryer. It comes with 11 cooking functions so that you can prepare many dishes in this single appliance. Proscenic Air Fryer Price: Rs 7890.





