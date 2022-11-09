Best Air Fryers 2022: Quickly Prepare Delicious And Crunchy Snacks In A Healthy Way

Best Air Fryers 2022: Tasty cooking is no longer limited to deep-fried foods. Even with less to minimal oil, you can cook delicious cuisine with the help of an air fryer. To all health-conscious people, you do not have to restrict yourself from having only boiled and sauteed veggies and fish. With the best air fryer, you can cook and eat everything in a healthy way. This kitchen appliance is a must-have as it speeds up the process of frying, baking, and grilling. The hot air is circulated around to cook your food. These air-fried food are healthier as compared to deep-fried food. Also, these air fryers are easy to operate just with a touch.





These air fryers can easily fit into your kitchen without taking up much space. There are also digital air fryers that have a digital display and cool touch handles. So, even when the food is hot inside you can easily touch the handle. It also ensures a perfect grip to avoid any spill and mishap. These air fryers can also be used for reheating, baking pizzas, and defrosting.





Best Air Fryers 2022





There are many benefits of cooking food in an air fryer. Explore some of the best air fryers below:





Philips Air Fryer makes cooking easy and tasty by using less oil and with the feature of a 7 preset menu. So whatever dish you are preparing just press the menu and the food will be prepared. You can bake, grill, roast and reheat in this single appliance. This air fryer boost high performance and tasty cooking. Enjoy your favourite Indian snacks with up to 90%less fat. Philips Air Fryer Price: Rs 7899.





Talking about the best air fryer, Inalsa will definitely be on the list. The offered Air Fryer comes with a cooking capacity of 4.2 litres which is sufficient for the whole family. For easy cleaning just detach the basket from the air fryer. You can set the temperature and timer by just rotating the knob. Not only limited to snacks you can also prepare curry dishes. You can prepare all the Indian dishes safely. The over-heat protection helps to protect against sudden overloads. Inalsa Air Fryer Price: Rs 4627.





This air fryer from Havells offers 10 Pre- Set Menu options. It is equipped with Aero Crisp Technology which allows 360-degree air circulation. This makes fritters, nuggets, and chicken fries crisp and crunchy. The digital control LED display indicates the cooking time and temperature. This Air Fryer comes with a 6.5 Litre Pan capacity and 5 Litre Food basket capacity. Havells Air Fryer Price: Rs 9100.





Imagine having tasty deep-fried food with less oil. The Prestige Air Fryer is designed to cook food in a healthier way. It can perform various operations like fry, grill, roast, bake and more by circulating hot air in the basket thus making it versatile. The food is cooked quickly and evenly thanks to the uniquely designed high-capacity frying basket with premium non-stick covering, which allows hot air to circulate quickly. Prestige Air Fryer Price: Rs 5,149.





Make your favourite snacks in less oil with SOLARA Air Fryer. The built-in touch screen menu features 6 cooking presets: Fries/Chips, Paneer, Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Cake, Fish, and Pizza. The offered air fryer comes with a non-stick pan equipped with a cool touch handle and button guard to prevent any mishappening. SOLARA Air Fryer Price: Rs 5654.





