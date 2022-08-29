Best Air Fryer In India: A Wholesome Substitute For Deep Fried Food

Air Fryer: To all the health-conscious people who love having deep-fried food but avoid them due to the consumption of oil this Air Fryer is a savior. Now you can have those tempting pakoras, fries, nuggets, and lots more just with minimal oil. Once you learn how they operate, air fryers are quick and may be used to cook a variety of fresh items, including chicken, steak, pork chops, fish, and vegetables, as well as to reheat frozen foods. Just with a light seasoning, you can make delicious dishes.

An air fryer is essentially a little convection oven that uses a fan to move the hot air around. The food's outside develops a crispy quality as the moving air passes over it, keeping the interior moist. So you can enjoy tempting hot and crispy fritters without deep frying. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes and can be placed anywhere in the kitchen and dining area.





Best Air Fryer In India:













This stylish Philips Air Fryer comes with a touch panel to ease the cooking process. With 90% less fat you can cook not only healthy food but also tasty food. You do not have to flip the food as it gets fried evenly with the help of Patented Rapid Air technology. This fryer allows you to fry, bake, grill, roast, and even reheat food. Now you can try new recipes and do not have to worry about cleaning as it is dishwasher safe and easy to clean. Philips Air Fryer Price: Rs 8600.













Solara Air Fryer comes with a capacity of 5.5 liters and contains up to 85% less fat than deep-fried food. Food cooked in this fryer is healthy and tastier too. The sleek and modern look of this air fryer will add beauty to your kitchen. This comes with a built-in touch screen menu featuring 6 cooking presets- Fries/Chips, Paneer, Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Cake, Fish, and Pizza. Comes with a non-stick pan and a detachable basket and a cool touch handle to prevent any accident. Solara Air Fryer Price: Rs 7299.













With a powerful watt of 1400, this Air Fryer from Inalsa heats up in 2 to 3 minutes and cooks meals more quickly than a normal oven, saving you money and reducing the number of calories you consume. You may remove your basket from the air fryer for simple cleaning and rapid serving by pressing the release button. You can rotate the knob to adjust the time and temperature as per your cooking needs. This appliance turns itself off automatically when the basket is removed for your protection. To guard against unexpected overloads, over-heat protection has also been included. Inalsa Air Fryer Price: Rs 4699.













For crisp and delicious cooking this Havells Air Fryer is the best pick. It comes with a digital touch control panel Aero Crisp Technology which allows 360-degree air circulation. With the help of an LED display, you can see the cooking time and temperature. This fryer has up to 200° C Temperature Control, 6.5 Litre Pan capacity, and 5 Litre Food basket capacity. Keeping safety measures it also features Overheating protection function and safety lock. Havells Air Fryers Price: Rs 9500.













For some scrumptious food with 90% less fat this Air Fryer from Philips can be the top pick. The special features include Temperature Control and Programmable. You fry multiple dishes like fries, now aloo tikkis, roast chicken, grilled vegetables, chocolate cakes, muffins, and lots more. Use the time and temperature knobs to conveniently set the time up to 60 minutes and the temperature up to 200° C. Philips Air Fryer Price: Rs 7195.





Best Air Fryer In India: Why use it?





Makes cooking healthy and tasty

Fast and easy cooking

Safe to use

Makes food crisp

Easy to clean





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.