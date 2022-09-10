5 Litre Pressure Cookers: Now Cooking Food For Large Families Became Quick And Easy

Pressure Cookers 5 Litres: With just a few whistles you can now prepare much lip-smacking food at a time. The faster absorption of heat makes cooking quick and easy. For joint families, the capacity of 5 litres can be the best pressure cooker as food quantity is large as compared to small families. Now multi-tasking in the kitchen is possible with the help of a pressure cooker. Not only rice and daal but you can also make delicious chicken, mutton and many other dishes in it. It works by raising the temperate of boiling water and traps the steam generated while heating.





They are responsible for making not only delicious food in lesser time but also retaining the nutrients, proteins and vitamins of a food. Since the water boils at higher than 100°C it has the ability to destroy harmful bacteria.





Read More: Pressure Cookers Combo





Pressure Cookers 5 Litres





Now with the help of 5 litres of pressure cooking, you can save time and energy in preparing food. The cooking time is reduced hence, you can prepare many dishes at a time. Just cut the vegetable and put them along with water in a cooker. Just in a few moments, your food is cooked. Check out the list of best pressure cookers in India













This pressure cooker by Pigeon is made of high-grade virgin aluminium. Designed ergonomically they come with a strong, sturdy and durable quality to ensure safety. Even if the pressure cooker is hot you can easily touch the Bakelite handle as it is cool. Pigeon Pressure Cooker Price: Rs 735.













A special deep cover with spillage control is included in this pressure cooker to prevent froth from flowing down the cooker. With cool touch, weight prevents your finger from getting burnt while handling the cooker. You can cook food 15% faster with the optimized wide base. Prestige Pressure Cooker Price: Rs 2838.













The unique curved body of this Hawkins pressure cooker gives a stylish look and comes with many benefits like you can easily stir the food, prevent the food from sticking or burning and is easy to clean. The stainless steel lid ensures hygiene and durability. It saves fuel by preparing food faster. Hawkins Pressure Cooker Price: Rs 2465.





Read More: For more options on pressure cookers click here













Butterfly Cooker comes with a non-induction base ensuring shape is retained for longer. They come with safety features like featuring a gasket release system with a metallic safety plug and precision weighted valve. The cooker is resistant to scratches or stains. This cooker ensures both safety and is less time-consuming. Butterfly Pressure Cooker Price: Rs 949.













You can use this Prestige Cooker in both gas and induction. The sturdy handle design helps you in holding the cooker easily. It also comes with an indicator to let you know when you can open the cooker safely. So you do not have to keep on checking when the pressure is out. Prestige Cooker Price: Rs 2890.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.