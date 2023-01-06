Premium Air Purifiers in 2023: High End Purifiers With HEPA and Carbon Filters

Premium Air Purifiers: If you are living in a metropolitan city in India, then you are aware of the threat of air pollution as per the WHO, out of the world's 20 most polluted cities and more than half are Indian cities. It is essential to have an air purifier that is best to clean the indoor air as the rising air pollutants can lead to several health issues. Issues like respiratory issues, lung infections, asthma, and more.





You cannot control the overall air pollution outside but you do the same indoors with the best air purifiers that are available online. They are known for cleaning the air and air pollutants like bacteria, viruses, allergens, toxins, and more in a few minutes.





If you are seeking a premium air purifier, then here are the 5 most popular air purifiers that you can buy in 2023 to keep indoor air quality better. It's time to improve indoor air quality.





Premium Air Purifiers in India

Here is the list of the best air purifiers in India and these are known for their large coverage with the best effectiveness. Select from the top brands.





Philips is one of the leading air purifier brands in India, this one comes with vital shield intelligent purification that automatically senses the air quality and removes 99.97% airborne pollutants and it can purify the standard room in just 10 minutes.





It is one of the best Philips Air purifiers in India that is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms that remove bacteria and viruses which removes airborne H1N1 virus. Philips Air Purifier Price: Rs 14,499.







Dyson is one of the premium air purifier brands that have a wide range of options to opt for. Winter is here and we are facing fog along with severe air pollution. It is necessary to have the best air purifier at home.

This Dyson air purifier comes with a dual functional HEPA air purifier with a bladeless fan and comes with backward airflow without cooling. It is one of the best air purifiers to buy in 2023 from Amazon. Dyson Air Purifier Price: Rs 33,900.







This Sharp Air purifier works on the concept of Dual Purification by use of the Plasmacluster & Filters (Pre-Filter, HEPA, Carbon) and is the perfect choice for an air purifier for homes and offices.





The HEPA air filter traps 99.97% of dust, allergens, and viruses to make the indoor air breathable and clean. It is one of the best air purifiers for homes to buy in 2023. Sharp Air Purifier Price: Rs 18,990.







Havells is one of the leading electronic brands in India and this Havells air purifier works on space tech Air Purification Technology with a TiO2 module that destroys bacteria, fungal spores, microbiological impurities, allergens, and VOCs without emitting ozone.

It is one of the best air purifiers in India for large rooms. Havells Air Purifier Price: Rs 54,999.







